UN Rights Office Reports Escalation In Strikes On Schools In Gaza

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, has expressed horror at the escalating pattern of Israeli Defence Force (IDF) strikes on schools in Gaza, which have killed at least 163 internally displaced Palestinians, including children and women, in the past month.

According to the office at least 17 schools have been hit, raising serious concerns about compliance with principles of International Humanitarian Law (IHL), including distinction, proportionality and precaution.

OHCHR also pointed to an escalation in such attacks. Since last Monday, at least seven schools have been targeted – all reportedly serving as shelters for internally displaced persons (IDPs), while one was also serving as a field hospital.

Israel’s obligations

The Israeli military claims that five of the schools were being used by “Hamas operatives”.

OHCHR emphasized that if this were the case, the use of civilians by armed groups to shield military objectives is also a major violation of International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

“[However,] it does not negate Israel’s obligation to comply strictly with International Humanitarian Law, including the principles of proportionality, distinction and precaution when carrying out military operations,” the office said.

“Israel, as the occupying power, is also obliged to provide the evacuated populations with basic humanitarian needs, including safe shelter.”

Killings in the West Bank

OHCHR also voiced deep concern over the continuing use of lethal force by Israeli security forces (ISF) in the West Bank, amid reports that nine Palestinians were killed on 3 August, including five that “appeared to have been planned extra-judicial executions.”

ISF claimed that five of those killed were on their way to carry out a “terrorist attack”. On the same day, four Palestinian armed men engaged in a firefight with ISF and were killed in an Israeli air strike.

OHCHR also noted that on 4 August, a Palestinian man from Salfit in the occupied West Bank, reportedly stabbed and killed two Israelis and injured two others in Holon, Tel Aviv, after irregularly crossing into Israel. ISF reportedly shot and killed the assailant.

Rights experts alarm over regional escalation

Meanwhile, a group of independent human rights experts on Tuesday condemned the increasing violence in the wider Middle East region.

They highlighted a rocket strike on a village in the Israeli-occupied Golan that killed 12 children. Israel claimed that Hezbollah was responsible, but southern Lebanon-based armed group has denied the attack.

The experts also cited Israel’s alleged killing of a Hezbollah commander in southern Beirut and the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’ political chief in Tehran.

“We are extremely concerned by these killings, which violate the human right to life and risk perilous further escalation of violence and displacement in the region,” they said in a news release.

Call for independent investigations

The Human Rights Council-appointed experts added that these incidents underscored the need for full, independent, and impartial investigations, including access to all pertinent evidence and full cooperation from relevant countries.

They also called on the Security Council to fulfil its responsibility to effectively respond to all actors in the region whose actions threaten international peace and security.

Killing of journalists condemned

In a separate news release, the independent human rights expert on freedom of opinion and expression, Special Rapporteur Irene Khan, condemned the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul and cameraman Rami Al-Rifi in Gaza on 1 August.

The deliberate targeting by Israel, she said “adds to an already appalling toll of reporters and media workers killed in this war.”

Mr. Al-Ghoul was wearing a clearly marked press jacket when an Israeli drone missile struck a vehicle. Israel’s military confirmed Al-Ghoul’s death, accusing him of being a “Hamas operative”.

“The Israeli military seems to be making accusations without any substantive evidence as a licence to kill journalists, which is in total contravention of international humanitarian law,” Ms. Khan stressed.

She added that she was dismayed by attacks targeting the Qatar-based Al Jazeera media network, including the deliberate killing of its journalists in Gaza, the total ban on the outlet in Israel, and what she called the vicious smear campaign against the broadcaster.

Independent human rights experts

Appointed by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, independent human rights experts include Special Rapporteurs, Independent Experts, Working Groups and Committees.

They are tasked to assess, monitor and report on the human rights situation in certain thematic areas or country situations.

The experts serve in their individual capacity, independent of the UN system and national governments. They are not UN staff and draw no salary.

