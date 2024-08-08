Investing In Women Through Collective Action: A Call To Redefine Leadership In Fiji By Munkhtuya Altangerel

The call for gender equality may be resonating louder than ever before, yet its echoes often fall on deaf ears. We may stand on the precipice of change yet remain at the starting blocks when it comes to seeing concrete action. Progress has been made in many aspects of public life in Fiji, when looking at the active – and meaningful – participation of women; however, women continue to be underrepresented in our democratic space. Their voices lack the powerful amplification they deserve.

The idea that a parliament should mirror the society it serves has been widely discussed extensively. However, if current trends prevail, the gender gap that persists within our democratic space will persist beyond 2050. More broadly, when assessing key gender equality indicators under the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, our ambition to achieve these by 2030 has been pushed back to 2064, on current trends.

Large gender inequalities and low levels of women's empowerment have become the norm, with less than one percent of women globally living in a country where there is noticeable gender inequality. According to the Women’s Empowerment Index from 2023, women worldwide are only enabled to realize 60 percent of

their potential, while the Global Gender Parity Index shows that women score 28 percent lower than men, on average, in all major areas of human development such as access to education, health and well-being, and skill building.

Cultural norms and societal expectations could be used to support gender equality. In Fiji, the concept of 'vanua' (land) and its connection to traditional leadership roles can be used to support women's participation in political spheres. Culture and traditions shift over time, as they are never static, standing still in age-old beliefs or hierarchies. We therefore must look to our current and future leaders to champion the cause and work collectively to create an inclusive democratic system. All parliamentarians have the capacity to support gender equality as strong allies and partners in strategy, helping to create more political space for women.

In addition, long-term beneficial social change can be fostered by teaching the public – especially young men and women – about the value of equality and women's political and social inclusion. This, over time, will influence societal attitudes and enact much-needed behavioral change. We must also work to ensure

that emerging women leaders, especially those at the grassroots level, have access to systems of support to refine the skills, experience, and confidence needed to plunge into the political space.

The Women’s Practice Parliament – supported by the UN Development Programme, and the governments and people of Australia, Japan and New Zealand – served as testament to this: a platform where women could learn about and experience actual parliamentary discussions, procedures, and decision-making. Through mock parliamentary sessions, participants gained experience in drafting legislation, advocating on behalf of their constituents, and saw them with a ready-made cadre of fellow women leaders; a network to share their respective challenges with, and to gain inspiration from in the hope that many, if not all, will one day run for office.

Our strength lies in unity, and our collective future depends on women’s empowerment and their participation in the democratic space. Fiji is now on the path of further strengthening its parliamentary democracy, taking incremental but decisive steps towards social inclusion and peacebuilding. And while it has made many strides, there is still opportunity for further growth.

Let us stand together, women and men alike, in solidarity and determination to redefine leadership and create a world where every individual, regardless of gender, can fulfill their potential.

*Munkhtuya Altangerel serves as Resident Representative of the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji.

