World Vision Warns Of Rising Death Toll As Famine-like Conditions Confirmed In Sudan

World Vision is warning that tens of thousands of people in Sudan, including vulnerable children, face a life-threatening lack of food following confirmation of famine-like conditions in parts of the country, including a camp housing an estimated 500,000 people who have fled fighting.

The Famine Review Committee has concluded that famine conditions are prevalent in North Darfur and Zamzam Camp south of El Fasher1, however World Vision warns that famine-like conditions could spread to other parts of Sudan that already stand on the brink.

“We are at a tipping point where the situation is spiralling out of control and many thousands will die unless food gets to where it is needed. Children will already be starving to death,” warned World Vision’s Sudan Response Operations Director Inos Mugabe.

The declaration of Integrated Food Security Phase Classification IPC 5 (Famine) means that at least one in five people or households have an extreme lack of food, suffer acute malnutrition and face death unless emergency food aid and nutrition get to them immediately. Children under five are at extreme risk.

“The situation in Sudan is shocking and worsening. The declaration that famine-like conditions are now present is no surprise as the conflict has displaced millions of people inside Sudan and across borders, leaving many, many thousands of people with little or no access to food.

“Aid agencies are struggling to get food in due to fighting, mass displacement, denied humanitarian access and rains that are making roads impassable,” says Mugabe.

Sudan is the largest child displacement crisis in the world with more than four million children having fled violence2, including into neighbouring South Sudan, Chad, Central African Republic, Ethiopia, and Egypt. Some ten million people are displaced within Sudan, while some two million have fled the country. 25.6 million people – over half Sudan’s population – face hunger crisis conditions or worse, with 755,000 on the brink of famine (IPC 5).3

Mugabe said it was imperative that all parties to the conflict allowed in unhindered aid if the international aid community were to stand any chance of preventing large numbers of deaths.

“My request to all parties to the conflict is to allow us to do our work and to get food and other life-saving aid to where it’s needed,” he said.

World Vision is one of the largest humanitarian agencies in Sudan. Since the conflict began in April 2023, World Vision has reached more than 1.7 million people, mostly women and children, with food and cash assistance, health and nutrition services, water, sanitation, and hygiene. World Vision is currently present in Blue Nile, South Darfur, East Darfur and South Kordofan as well responding to Sudanese refugee need in South Sudan, Chad, Ethiopia, and Central African Republic.

