Thailand: UN Human Rights Chief Says Deeply Troubled By Dissolution Of Move Forward Party

GENEVA (8 August 2024) – UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said today the Thailand Constitutional Court's ruling to dissolve the Move Forward Party (MFP) and ban its senior figures from political life was deeply troubling and undermines democratic processes and restricts political pluralism.

The court found MFP – a party that had won the most seats in the last election – guilty of jeopardising the constitutional monarchy and national security on account of its advocacy for reform of the country’s lèse-majesté law. As well as disbanding the party, its executives were barred from politics for 10 years.

The High Commissioner said UN human rights mechanisms have long expressed concern that this prohibition, set out in article 112 of the Criminal Code, is inconsistent with Thailand’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and should be reviewed.

“This decision seriously impacts fundamental freedoms of expression and association, and people's right to participate in public affairs and political life in Thailand,” said Türk. “No party or politician should ever face such penalties for peacefully advocating legal reform, particularly in support of human rights.

“I call on the Government to find pathways to ensure a vibrant, strong and inclusive democracy that promotes and respects the rights to freedom of expression and association, and end the use of lèse-majesté laws to suppress critical voices.

A diversity of voices and opinions is fundamental to ensuring respect and protection of human rights and achieving peaceful social and economic development.”

