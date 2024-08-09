UN Counter-Terrorism Chief Highlights Da’esh Surge, Calling For Global Action

UN Photo/Stuart Price-The skyline beyond the northern suburbs of Mogadishu is seen through a bullet hole in the window of a hotel in Somalia.

Islamic State (ISIL/Da’esh) and its affiliates have expanded their activities and finances in several parts of Africa, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, resulting in a major spike in attacks and civilian fatalities, a senior UN counter-terrorism official warned the Security Council on Thursday.

Vladimir Voronkov, head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), also highlighted the danger posed by ISIL-Khorasan, the Da’esh affiliate in Afghanistan, resulting in heightened threat levels in Europe.

These included the attack by the group on the Crocus City Hall near Moscow that killed over 140 concert goers and wounded more than 500. ISIL-K also increased propaganda “possibly inspiring” actors to attack “soft” targets, raising concerns at high-visibility sporting events, according to a UN report.

“The group is considered the greatest external terrorist threat to the continent,” Mr. Voronkov said.

He underscored that terrorism continues to remain a significant challenge for the international community, one that no State can tackle alone.

“To eradicate the terrorist threat, we need inclusive, multilateral responses that are firmly grounded on political strategies, compliant with international law and informed by all-of-society and all-of-government approaches,” he stressed.

West Africa and the Sahel

The terrorism landscape in West Africa and the Sahel remains challenging and complex, with Da’esh-affiliated groups expanding their areas of operation in the region and demonstrating resilience and adaptability despite sustained counter-terrorism efforts.

Mr. Voronkov warned that should Islamic State West Africa Province and Islamic State in the Greater Sahel extend their influence in northern parts of West Africa and Sahel, a vast territory stretching from northern Nigeria to Mali could fall under their effective control.

Mozambique, DR Congo, Somalia

In other parts of Africa, Da’esh affiliates stepped up their activities in northern Mozambique as well as in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This has resulted in a “dramatic increase” in terrorist attacks and civilian fatalities.

The Da’esh-affiliate in Somalia also became stronger, swelling its ranks and enhancing its financial infrastructure.

Afghanistan

Mr. Voronkov stated that two of the risks he highlighted over the years have unfortunately materialised.

These involved the ISIL-K, the Da’esh affiliate in Afghanistan, which improved its financial and logistical capabilities and intensified recruitment efforts.

“The activity of Da’esh and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan remains a significant concern. We must unite to prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a hotbed of terrorism,” he urged.

Syria, Iraq

The second risk pertained to the resurgence of the Da’esh core, which has claimed responsibility for ISIL-K’s global attacks, aiming to use them for propaganda.

In early January, Da’esh launched a coordinated campaign across its self-proclaimed “provinces”, including a surge of operations in Iraq and Syria, Mr. Voronkov said.

He called for sustained counter-terrorism efforts to prevent the group from capitalising on these gains.

Towards that end, he highlighted the need to address the “dire conditions” in camps and detention facilities in northeastern Syria, urging Member States to intensify efforts to repatriate their nationals from these camps.

