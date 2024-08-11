Zimbabwe: ITUC Denounces Escalating Human Rights Abuses

The ITUC is alarmed by a serious increase in human rights violations and repression against trade unionists and civil society activists in Zimbabwe, ahead of the 44th Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) summit, from 17-18 August, in Harare.

The ITUC affiliate, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, reports that:

Trade union leaders have been arbitrarily arrested and detained.

Robson Chere, the General Secretary of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe, is seriously ill after being beaten while detained by security forces.

The offices of civil society organisations have been raided.

Since 16 June, gatherings have been unofficially banned and over 70 opposition supporters have been detained.

ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle said: “I am deeply concerned by the ongoing harassment, intimidation and arrests of trade union leaders and activists in Zimbabwe. It is part of an escalating crackdown on fundamental freedoms and the right to peaceful assembly and association, which we condemn without reservation.

“We call on the government of Zimbabwe to end this campaign of violence, release these human rights defenders and ensure the safety of trade union activists.

“The government must respect basic human rights and its obligations under international law, including the rights to protest and expression, and trade unions rights.

“Anyone who values these civil liberties should act now to pressure the government of Zimbabwe to stop this repression. This includes the SADC ahead of its 44th summit where the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa will become chair. The SADC must act to show people in the region that it is built of on a foundation of decent values and human rights.”

