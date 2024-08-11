Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Zimbabwe: ITUC Denounces Escalating Human Rights Abuses

Sunday, 11 August 2024, 7:48 pm
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC is alarmed by a serious increase in human rights violations and repression against trade unionists and civil society activists in Zimbabwe, ahead of the 44th Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) summit, from 17-18 August, in Harare.

The ITUC affiliate, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, reports that:

  • Trade union leaders have been arbitrarily arrested and detained.
  • Robson Chere, the General Secretary of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe, is seriously ill after being beaten while detained by security forces.
  • The offices of civil society organisations have been raided.
  • Since 16 June, gatherings have been unofficially banned and over 70 opposition supporters have been detained.

ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle said: “I am deeply concerned by the ongoing harassment, intimidation and arrests of trade union leaders and activists in Zimbabwe. It is part of an escalating crackdown on fundamental freedoms and the right to peaceful assembly and association, which we condemn without reservation.

“We call on the government of Zimbabwe to end this campaign of violence, release these human rights defenders and ensure the safety of trade union activists.

“The government must respect basic human rights and its obligations under international law, including the rights to protest and expression, and trade unions rights.

“Anyone who values these civil liberties should act now to pressure the government of Zimbabwe to stop this repression. This includes the SADC ahead of its 44th summit where the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa will become chair. The SADC must act to show people in the region that it is built of on a foundation of decent values and human rights.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 