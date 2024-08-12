ITUC Youth Committee: International Youth Day

On 12 August, International Youth Day, the ITUC Youth Committee calls for action to build democracy in our workplaces, societies and international institutions.

Decades of austerity and failed macroeconomic policies dictated by the IMF and World Bank have left public services and social protection systems in a dire state worldwide. High debt levels steal resources that could otherwise be invested in jobs, especially those in the care sector and in climate-friendly jobs. This severely impacts young people's prospects and well-being.

Globally, young people face significant challenges in accessing and progressing in the labour market. Millions are unemployed or lack adequate opportunities for training and skills development. They are overrepresented in the informal economy, often in precarious, low-paying jobs with no social protection in the retail, hospitality, and service sectors. At the same time, numerous other sectors face severe labour shortages driven by low wages and poor working conditions.

The Covid-19 pandemic severely impacted the labour market, especially for young people, women, migrants and others facing intersecting discrimination. According to the ILO, many young people, especially women, who left the labour market are not in training, education or employment, “causing significant challenges for individuals’ long-term labour market attachment.”

In the context of multiple crises, including conflicts, the climate emergency and continuing rises in food and energy costs, young people are losing confidence in democratic systems that seem unable to avert or resolve these crises.

As young trade union representatives in the world’s largest democratic organisation, we are committed to creating a better future for young people. This means:

Campaigning for workplace democracy so that all young workers can join unions and bargain collectively, regardless of their status.

Building inclusive trade unions that reflect the workforce and welcome migrant, disabled and LGBTI+ young workers.

Forming alliances with progressive movements, including young climate activists, human rights defenders and feminists to restore trust in democracy.

Advocating for an intergenerational dialogue to shape a common vision towards a people-first multilateral system for sustainable development, as outlined in the UN’s 2030 Agenda.

The ITUC’s New Social Contract – one that guarantees jobs, rights, wages, social protection, equality and inclusion - provides the roadmap for young workers’ fight For Democracy Join a union on 12 August to amplify young workers’ voices for democracy everywhere.

Note: The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) represents 191 million members of 337 affiliates in 167 countries and territories.

