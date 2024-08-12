Sports Bodies Must Pushback Against The Taliban’s Ban On Women Participating In Sports, Say UN Experts

GENEVA (9 August 2024) – UN experts* today called for decisive action from national and international sports bodies against the Taliban’s ban on women and girls in Afghanistan participating in all sports.

“For nearly three years, the Taliban has barred women and girls in Afghanistan from participating in all sports, an unacceptable abrogation of their rights, which no other country imposes,” the experts said.

“This ban is part of the Taliban´s institutionalised system of sex and gender discrimination and oppression, which may amount to crimes against humanity,” the experts said.

Despite the ban, during the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris, Afghan women athletes who are living in exile are competing as part of the Afghanistan team and the refugee team, due to positive intervention of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The Olympic Afghanistan team which does not bear the symbols of the current de facto authorities, comprises three women and three men. However, the Taliban does not recognise the women team members.

“It is essential that inspiring and talented Afghan women athletes are seen at the pinnacle of sports in Paris, as well as in other competitions, especially when they are being eviscerated from public life in their home country. Their participation stands against the Taliban’s systematic oppression and exclusion of women and girls,” they said.

In a letter to the IOC, the UN experts called for increased support and resources for Afghan women athletes from the entire Olympic movement, which also includes International Sports Federations and National Olympic Committees. They reminded sports bodies of their human rights responsibilities under the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, and their commitments under the Olympic Charter. They also expressed concern that some members of the Olympic Movement appear unable or unwilling to uphold their own organisational obligations regarding the right to equal and non-discriminatory participation of women and girls.

“The appalling deprivation of the rights and dignity of Afghan women and girls, including through their exclusion from sport in Afghanistan, must end,” the experts said. “Culture should not be used as a pretext to violate human rights, including cultural rights such as the right to participate in sports."

“International sports bodies have a responsibility to challenge the Taliban’s oppressive policies and support female Afghan athletes wherever they are. They must refrain from any actions that could be interpreted as complicity with these discriminatory and illegal policies,” the experts said. “IOC Support for a gender-balanced Afghanistan team at the Paris Olympics is a welcome start but they must do more.”

