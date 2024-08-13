‘Protect Civilians’ Amid Clashes In Famine-stricken El Fasher, Sudan: UN Chief

Clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces, Rapid Support Forces and elements of the Armed Struggle Movements in El Fasher have left civilians in the crossfire of a conflict that was triggered in April 2023 by rival militaries.

“These clashes have devastating consequences for the civilian population,” Farhan Haq said in a statement.

“The fighting will also further exacerbate humanitarian needs in and around El Fasher at a time when famine conditions have been confirmed in Zamzam camp south of El Fasher and is likely prevailing in other displacement sites in the city.”

The global food monitoring initiative, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), had announced famine conditions in the camp on 1 August.

‘Allow safe passage for civilians’

“The Secretary-General calls on all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect and allow safe passage for civilians and facilitate rapid, and unimpeded humanitarian access,” Mr. Haq said.

The UN chief also reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and lasting ceasefire and urged the parties to return to political dialogue as the only path to a negotiated settlement, his deputy spokesperson said.

“The United Nations remains committed to supporting international mediation efforts and to working with all relevant stakeholders to help bring an end to the war,” Mr. Haq said.

