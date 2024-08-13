UN Migration Agency Steps Up Support To Families Affected By Deadly Yemen Floods

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is ramping up emergency operations in Yemen to support thousands of families affected by relentless rains and catastrophic flooding that has wreaked havoc across the country.

The floods began in late June and intensified through early August. At least 57 people were killed and over 34,000 families impacted, as torrential rains devastated Hudaydah, Taiz, Marib and other regions, according to the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA.

War, displacement and poverty

The crisis is unfolding amid the ongoing war between Government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and Houthi rebels, which began a decade ago.

The devastation caused by the floods and windstorms has worsened the already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, where millions are grappling with the impacts of the prolonged conflict as well as displacement and poverty.

The situation for internally displaced persons has become even more critical as the destruction of shelters, coupled with limited access to essential services, further hampers their recovery.

Donor support needed

Matt Huber, IOM Yemen’s Acting Chief of Mission, said the magnitude of the disaster is overwhelming and needs are enormous.

“Our teams are on the ground, working tirelessly to provide life-saving assistance to those in need, but the resources at our disposal are limited,” he said.

“Without significant and sustained support from international donors and partners, the ability to meet the needs of those affected will remain severely limited.”

Families displaced, farmland destroyed, landmines dislodged

The floods have displaced over 6,000 families and caused severe infrastructure damage in Hudaydah governorate, among the hardest-hit areas.

The flood waters have buried wells, washed away farmlands and caused widespread destruction of homes and essential public services. Roads have been closed and access to affected areas remains challenging, which is further complicating relief efforts.

IOM said the situation is equally dire in three districts on Yemen’s west coast- Hays, Mokha and Al Khokha - where 5,800 families have been affected and thousands displaced. Crops and critical infrastructure have been destroyed, including roads and water supply systems.

Meanwhile in Hays, the flooding has swept landmines into new areas, thus complicating access and increasing risks of those trying to reach communities in need.

Assistance and assessments

In response to the crisis, IOM has provided aid to more than 300 families in Hays and Al Khokha districts. The agency has distributed shelter materials to 83 households as well as 3,000 hygiene kits. Teams are also conducting assessments, including in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), protection, and shelter/non-food items.

In Marib, recent windstorms and floods have caused extensive damage, with broken electrical poles, widespread power outages, and severe impact on shelters.

IOM manages 21 displacement sites there and preliminary assessments reveal that 600 shelters were fully damaged and 2,800 partially damaged, affecting over 20,000 people. Four deaths and several injuries were reported, with 12 people referred to IOM-supported hospitals in Marib city for urgent care.

Disease fears

The flooding has also raised serious health concerns as the combination of stagnant water and poor sanitation provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which could lead to diseases such as malaria and dengue fever. Contaminated water sources also may exacerbate the risk of waterborne diseases and the current cholera outbreak.

In response, IOM’s teams have been conducting initial assessments, activating emergency response committees and restoring critical infrastructure, such as water and sanitation systems. Teams have also been deployed to open channels for water discharge and construct embankments to prevent further damage.

Appeal to the international community

Yet despite these efforts, IOM said the scale of the disaster has exposed critical gaps in resources, particularly among partners supplying shelter and non-food items, due to low contingency stocks.

IOM is closely coordinating with local authorities and humanitarian partners to ensure a comprehensive and effective response.

With more rain and wind expected in the coming days, the agency urgently called for the international community to significantly increase support to address the overwhelming needs in Yemen.

