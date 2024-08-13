Youth Digital Engagement Crucial For Achieving SDGs: Guterres

As the world celebrates International Youth Day on Monday, the UN chief is emphasising the importance of empowerment and equality for young people to reach the ambitious Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Under the theme, From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development, the Day focuses “on the pivotal role of youth in harnessing technology to advance sustainable development.”

International Youth Day is recognised each 12 August and highlights youth issues and the extraordinary potential of young people as a force for social good.

It was proposed to the UN General Assembly in 1991 by the World Youth Forum and officially established in 1999 to promote awareness and offer support.

Achieving SDGs

UN Secretary-General António Guterres pointed to the ways young people have been using digital tools effectively to tackle local and global challenges including climate change and mental health issues, praising “digital natives” in the younger generations.

Data from the UN in 2022 reveals that digital adoption and innovation are led by the 15 to 24 demographic. Yet, there are still recognisable disparities in low-income countries and among women who have less access to the Internet.

The UN chief said achieving the SDGs requires a “seismic shift” which will require “bridging digital divides, boosting investments in education, critical thinking and information literacy” as well as tackling gender biases in the tech industry and encouraging young people to expand digital solutions.

“As Artificial Intelligence reshapes our world, young people must also be front and centre in shaping digital policies and institutions,” Mr. Guterres said.

A UN statement further said that “by celebrating the digital contributions of youth, we can inspire further innovation and collaboration towards achieving sustainable development.”

Summit of the Future

At next month’s Summit of the Future, world leaders will gather to establish ideas and solutions for a more sustainable future for all.

The UN is encouraging all governments to use this opportunity to advance

youth participation at the summit at every level.

“You can count on the UN Youth Office and the entire UN family to stand with and for young people,” Mr. Guterres said. “Together, let us draw on their energy and ideas to shape a more sustainable future for all.”

© Scoop Media

