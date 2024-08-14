UN Rights Chief Condemns Storming Of His Office In Yemen’s Capital

The UN human rights chief has strongly condemned the recent storming of his team’s headquarters in Sana’a, Yemen, by the de facto authorities Ansar Allah, and renewed his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN staff detained in the country.

Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, sent a “delegation” to the UN human rights office in the Yemeni capital on 3 August, and national staff were forced to handover documents, furniture and vehicles, as well as the office’s keys.

They remain in control of the premises.

A ‘serious attack’

“Ansar Allah forces must leave the premises and return all assets and belongings immediately,” said High Commissioner Volker Türk.

He said entering a UN office without permission and seizing documents and property by force are wholly inconsistent with the Privileges and Immunities of the Organization.

“This is also a serious attack on the ability of the UN to perform its mandate, including with respect to the promotion and protection of human rights, which my Office is there to defend,” he added.

UN staff detained

Ansar Allah and Yemeni Government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, have been battling for nearly a decade. Following the start of the war in Gaza, the rebels have also launched attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The de facto authorities also detained more than 60 people who work with the UN and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in early June.

Those being held include 13 UN staff, including six employees of the UN human rights office, more than 50 NGO workers, and an embassy staff member.

Two other UN human rights staff had already been detained since November 2021 and August 2023, respectively. All are being held incommunicado.

The High Commissioner and other top UN officials have repeatedly called for their release, but he said their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

“I appeal again, with a heavy heart, for their immediate and unconditional release,” said Mr. Türk.

“We are doing all we can to make sure they are united with their loved ones as soon as possible. Until then, the de facto authorities must ensure they are treated with full respect for their human rights, and that they are able to contact their families and legal representatives.”

Disputing ‘baseless’ allegations

One of the two staff detained earlier had appeared in videos published online, in which he was forced to confess to allegations, including of espionage, in a clear violation of his basic human rights protected under international law.

“All such claims are baseless,” Mr. Türk stressed. “At no time has my Office engaged in any activities other than those in the service of the people of Yemen, in accordance with my mandate.”

In the wake of the detentions, and given the security situation, the High Commissioner decided to suspend temporarily the Office’s operations in Sana’a and other areas under Ansar Allah control, though it continues to operate in other parts of Yemen.

Respect the UN

The UN Human Rights Office in Yemen works to promote the rights of all citizens without distinction.

This has included monitoring the impact of armed conflict and violence on civilians – irrespective of the parties that may be responsible – including by documenting deaths, injuries, destruction of essential infrastructure and the capacity of the Yemeni people to earn a living.

The Office’s work also focuses on promoting the rights of vulnerable groups, including women, children, people with disabilities, older people and minorities.

“It is crucial that the de facto authorities respect the United Nations and its independence, release all detained UN staff immediately, and create conditions in which my Office and other UN agencies can continue their critical work for people of Yemen without threats or hinderance,” said Mr. Türk.

