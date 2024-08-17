Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
APEC Energy Ministers Issue Joint Statement

Saturday, 17 August 2024, 3:50 pm
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the 14th APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting
Lima, Peru, 16 August 2024

Energy ministers from the 21 APEC member economies issued a joint statement following the conclusion of the 14th APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting chaired by Peru's Minister of Energy and Mines, Rómulo Mucho, in Lima, Peru on 15-16 August.

The statement highlighted ministers’ commitment to international cooperation as demands for secure, affordable, reliable and sustainable energy create the need to improve collaboration mechanisms that can help economies overcome challenges and strains across the entire energy ecosystem.

Ministers also recognized the crucial role energy plays in promoting the transition to the formal economy by all economic actors, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises, women, Indigenous Peoples as appropriate, persons with disabilities, and those from remote and rural communities.

View the Lima Statement (https://www.apec.org/meeting-papers/sectoral-ministerial-meetings/energy/2024-apec-energy-ministerial-meeting) and the accompanying Chair’s statement.

View the APEC Policy Guidance to Develop and Implement Clean and Low-Carbon Hydrogen Policy Frameworks in the Asia-Pacific https://www.apec.org/docs/default-source/groups/ewg/apec-policy-guidance-to-develop-and-implement-clean-and-low-carbon-hydrogen-policy-frameworks-in-the-asia-pacific.pdf

