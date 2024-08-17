#KeepItOn In Annobón: Authorities In Equatorial Guinea Must End Internet Shutdown And Other Human Rights Abuses

On July 20, 2024, the government of Equatorial Guinea plunged Annobón into an internet and cellular blackout following recent demonstrations against environmental exploitation, restricting people’s ability to exercise their human rights. Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition are calling on authorities in Equatorial Guinea to immediately restore internet and telecommunications services in Annobón.

“By cutting off internet and cellular services, authorities in Equatorial Guinea have deprived the people in Annobón of a crucial resource to exercise their human rights,” said Bridget Andere, Senior Policy Analyst at Access Now. “Access to the internet and cellular services is essential for preserving the rights to access information and freedom of expression, getting to safety if needed, and staying connected with loved ones. Authorities in Equatorial Guinea must uphold human rights and restore internet access to the people in Annobón.”

In the lead-up to the shutdown in Annobón, the government intensified its crackdowns by confiscating mobile phones, carrying out arbitrary arrests, and threatening to open fire on protestors. Authorities in Equatorial Guinea have a track record of using violence and internet shutdowns to stifle dissent, as witnessed previously during the 2013 pro-democracy protests and the 2017 elections.

“The government of Equatorial Guinea must not normalize the use of internet shutdowns in response to protests,” said Naro Omo-Osagie, Africa Policy and Advocacy Manager at Access Now. “In addition to being a disproportionate limitation of fundamental rights, shutdowns enable the cover-up of human rights violations and the evasion of accountability by responsible parties.”

Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition call on the government of Equatorial Guinea to immediately restore internet access in Annobón to prevent human rights abuses and safeguard people’s fundamental rights.

© Scoop Media

