Agricultural Experts Push For Climate-Smart Innovations To Ensure Food Security

Issued by the APEC Agricultural Technical Cooperation Working Group

Trujillo, Peru, 17 August 2024

“Climate change as manifested by the increasing temperature, changes in rainfall patterns, and significant increases in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events has caused disastrous consequences around the world,” said Dr Su-San Chang, lead shepherd of the Agricultural Technical Cooperation Working Group (ATCWG), on Thursday when she opened the 28th ATCWG Annual Meeting in Trujillo, a coastal city located 550 kilometers north of Peru’s capital.

Held during Food Security Week, the meeting brought together officials and experts from the APEC region to address key challenges and opportunities in agriculture. In her opening remarks, Dr Chang emphasized the critical role of agriculture in meeting the growing global demand for food and addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

“The global population is projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, requiring a 30 percent increase in food production,” said Dr Chang. “This challenge, coupled with limited resources, an aging workforce, and climate change, demands immediate action.”

Dr Chang pointed out that the alarm of the unprecedented adverse climate impacts is increasingly threatening the sustainability and resilience of agri-food systems, in particular the smallholder farmers and vulnerable groups of the APEC region.

“Climate change, driven by greenhouse gas emissions, poses a significant threat to agriculture, necessitating a transformation towards climate-smart, resilient, and sustainable agri-food systems,” she continued.

She stressed the importance of empowering smallholder, women and youth farmers, as well as Indigenous Peoples, and called for member economies to harness innovative technologies and traditional knowledge to ensure a safe, sufficient, and nutritious food system for all.

“It is our responsibility and capacity to strengthen our cooperation on developing innovative technologies and policies to address the challenges facing the agri-food sector and achieve our common goals,” she said.

Experts weighed in on innovations and best practices of low-carbon farming. Katina Hanson from the US Department of Agriculture explained that climate-smart agriculture and forestry is a comprehensive mitigation strategy that focuses on reducing or eliminating greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing resilience to climate impacts as an approach to adaptation, all while sustainably boosting agricultural productivity and incomes.

“While mitigation addresses the causes of climate change, adaptation and resilience address the consequences of climate change,” Hanson said.

With a focus on net zero emissions in agriculture, Dr Jeng-Fang Huang from the Livestock Research Institute, Ministry of Agriculture of Chinese Taipei said that robust strategies and technologies can contribute to the goal of net zero emissions.

"International collaboration and knowledge sharing are also essential to accelerate progress towards a carbon-neutral future, ensuring that efforts are coordinated and impactful on a global scale,” he added.

Aligned with APEC’s vision, members continue to work on key initiatives including digital transformation in agriculture, climate change adaptation and mitigation, and sustainable agriculture practices that can benefit agriculture as a whole.

Over the past year, the ATCWG has initiated seven projects specifically focused on digital transformation in agriculture, climate change adaptation and mitigation, reducing food loss and waste, and sustainable biomass management. These projects aim to empower smallholders, women and youth farmers, while fostering sustainable agriculture and rural development.

“The ATCWG has proven to be an exceptional platform for advancing agricultural technologies and facilitating trade and investment, contributing to economic growth and food security in the region,” said Dr Chang.

In closing, she urged member economies to propose innovative and inclusive projects to further enhance food security and safety. “It is our responsibility to strengthen cooperation and develop innovative technologies to address the challenges facing the agri-food sector.”

Agriculture, ocean and fisheries, and food security officials from APEC economies will concurrently meet in Trujillo, Peru on 17 August to take forward the discussion on food security. On 18 August, Peru will be hosting the APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting where officials will steer policy towards a more sustainable and robust food trade in the region.

© Scoop Media

