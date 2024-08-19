Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Liz Throssell On Anti-LGBT Legislative Changes In Bulgaria

Monday, 19 August 2024, 10:01 am
Press Release: UN Human Rights Office

Geneva, 16 August 2024- We are deeply concerned by the signing into law of a legislative amendment in Bulgaria prohibiting discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools and urge for it to be reconsidered in line with the country’s international human rights obligations.  Addressing stigma and disinformation is critical to promoting acceptance and tolerance, and to building inclusive societies that respect and uphold the human rights of all.

The new amendment, coming at a time when 82% of LGBT individuals in Bulgaria report having been bullied at school, will only serve to deepen human rights violations against LGBT people and bullying and harassment in schools. It also flies in the face of Bulgaria’s constitutional guarantees and international human rights treaty commitments to ensure equality, non-discrimination and freedom of expression.

It is crucial that the Bulgarian authorities take urgent steps to prevent and combat violence, discrimination and bullying, particularly against LGBT youth and within the education system.

