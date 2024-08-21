MRD Commences Consultation On CDF Act 2023 Regulation

Permanent Secretary of MRD, Lottie Vaisekavea delivers his opening remarks to officially open the consultation session. Photo/Supplied

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) commenced consultation on the ‘Drafting Instructions’ for the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) Act 2023 regulation from August 2, 2024. This new regulation is to govern the administration of CDF.

The inaugural consultation was held at the CAM Enterprise conference room, Mataniko Plaza. This was with representatives from the Accountability and Integrity Institutions.

The undertaking is part of the ongoing mandatory reforms and priorities of the ministry to improve and strengthen the mechanisms of CDF governance.

The one-day consultation ended on high note with participants expressed gravity and seriousness to make the regulations work for SI development. All their views were positive and clarified certain aspects for improvement.

The CDF Act 2023 was passed by Parliament on December 2023. It came into force on January 5, 2024.

Work on reforming CDF commenced in August 2022 by MRD with the formulation of the first ever Solomon Islands Constituency Development (SICD) Policy which was followed by the CDF Act 2023. The current work on the regulation is part of the ongoing reform process.

Permanent Secretary, Lottie Vaisekavea acknowledged participation and support of the accountability and integrity institutions to the administration of CDF as crucial to achieve better outcomes for constituency development and Solomon Islands.

“The CDF needs to shift from a delivery mode to a more developmental and participatory approach ensuring net development creates cross-cutting momentum for SI. Every Solomon Islander needs meaningful participation to transform their socio-economic lifestyles.” Every SI tax payer is owed a higher transparency, accountability and governance, PS Vaisekavea said.

PS Vaisekavea recognised the dedication of accountability and integrity institutions to promoting good governance, transparency and sustainable development in the country. Let us put up a high standard upon ourselves as a beacon of hope and development to our generations.

“Your contributions and insights in this consultation will help the ministry as we work towards effective implementation of the regulation,” he told the participants.

Provincial consultations have also commenced. While the present consultation is targeted towards a reasonable level of consultation and socialization before the next level of legislative process. The wider socialization of both the CDF Act, 2023 and the regulation and policies will continue over the next four years.

MRD is expected to submit ‘drafting instructions’ to the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) once present priority consultations have been achieved which is likely towards the end of September.

The consultation was attended by the Leadership Code Commission, Office of the Ombudsman, Ministry of Finance and Treasury, Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Office of the Auditor General, Public Solicitors Office, Solomon Islands Commission Against Corruption, Transparency Solomon Islands and Registrar of Political Parties.

