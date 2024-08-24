Palestinian Ministry Of Health In Gaza: Polio Vaccination Campaign To Enter The Gaza Strip
With the start of the polio vaccination campaign to enter the Gaza Strip, we at the Ministry of Health emphasize the following:
- The necessity of a ceasefire for the success of the campaign.
- The vaccination campaign will not be feasible alone in light of the lack of sanitary water, personal hygiene supplies and the spread of sewage among the tents of the displaced, and in the absence of a healthy healthy environment.
Palestinian Ministry of Health August 23, 2024