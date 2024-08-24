Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Palestinian Ministry Of Health In Gaza: Polio Vaccination Campaign To Enter The Gaza Strip

Saturday, 24 August 2024, 5:56 am
Press Release: Gaza Ministry Of Health

With the start of the polio vaccination campaign to enter the Gaza Strip, we at the Ministry of Health emphasize the following:

  • The necessity of a ceasefire for the success of the campaign.
  • The vaccination campaign will not be feasible alone in light of the lack of sanitary water, personal hygiene supplies and the spread of sewage among the tents of the displaced, and in the absence of a healthy healthy environment.

Palestinian Ministry of Health August 23, 2024

