Hunger Weaponised In Sudan, As Displacement And Violence Reach Unprecedented Levels

Fears that up to 65% of women in Sudan may be experiencing sexual violence.i

More than 6 million Sudanese at risk of mental health disorder as a result of the conflictii

Over half of Sudan’s population experiencing acute food insecurity as a result of conflict, with famine conditions confirmed in Zamzam displacement camp in North Darfuriii

After more than 500 days of conflict, Sudan is experiencing the largest displacement of children in the world today, while hunger is being weaponised by warring parties.

A new report from aid agency, World Vision, highlights the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan where civil war has led to mass displacement, severe levels of hunger, deteriorating mental health, and an increase in gender-based violence.

The report finds that more than 13 million people have fled their homes in search of safety, shelter and food. Around half of these are children meaning Sudan is experiencing the worst children’s displacement crisis in the world.

World Vision New Zealand National Director, Grant Bayldon, says the crisis in Sudan truly deserves the moniker “unprecedented”.

“As the world’s gaze has been fixed on other conflicts, Sudan has silently slid into a grave and unparalleled children’s emergency. It is now experiencing such acute levels of hunger that some parts of the country are now bordering on famine.

“There is such a massive displacement of children and in reality this means the loss of dreams, of childhoods, of hope. The world cannot turn a blind eye. Sudan and its children need help now before it is too late,” he says.

Currently around half the country’s population, 26 million people, are experiencing acute food insecurity, hunger and malnutrition as a direct result of the on-going conflict.

John Makoni, National Director of World Vision Sudan, says around a million are expected to face life-threatening famine-like conditions between October and December 2024.

“Children are the worst affected and that is World Vision’s biggest concern. Around four million children under the age of five are expected to experience acute hunger by the end of this year,” he says.

Makoni says conflict is preventing people from accessing life-saving food aid as warring parties weaponise hunger. He says humanitarian corridors are vital and need to be protected.

Makoni says hunger and conflict are also rapidly fuelling a mental health crisis that will affect children and families long after peace is restored.

According to the report, an estimated 15.7 million children and their families are at risk of mental health disorders because of the long-term impact of conflict and hunger.

Phiona Koyiet, World Vision’s Senior Technical Advisor Mental Health and Psychosocial, says mental health impacts are often ignored.

“It is vital to recognise the importance of mental health for resilience and recovery in crisis situations and mental health and psychosocial support programming is crucial, but the needs are greater than our resources.

“This crisis will have long-term mental health impacts for a generation of Sudanese and even after peace is restored, the people of Sudan will need long term mental health and psychosocial support,” she says.

Deepening the crisis even further, World Vision’s report reveals that millions of women and girls in Sudan are unsafe as sexual violence escalates.

The presence of armed actors, displacement, weakened social and protective networks, and insufficient access to services, creates an environment where women and girls are at serious risk of gender-based violence.

“There are estimates that nearly 7 million people are at risk of gender-based violence in Sudan. We know that sexual exploitation and child marriage rates increase in displacement crises and it’s a very troubling trend that needs to be addressed immediately,” Koyiet says.

Makoni says world leaders, including those in New Zealand, need to turn their eyes toward Sudan.

“The significant shortfall of international support is unacceptable. The global neglect of Sudan is a searing indictment of failed international solidarity and foresight. The situation in Sudan, and subsequent refugee flows, threaten to overwhelm the entire East African region and beyond.

“The opportunity to turn the tide on this humanitarian crisis is rapidly closing and urgent concerted action is needed to protect the next generation of Sudanese children,” he says.

World Vision is one of the largest humanitarian organisations working in Sudan and has been working in the country for more than four decades.

We work in Sudan and surrounding countries to provide emergency food aid, shelter, child protection, healthcare and sanitation services.

You can support World Vision’s work in Sudan here: https://www.worldvision.org.nz/give-now/childhood-rescue/sudan/

