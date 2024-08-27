Powerful ‘I’m Fine’ Burning Man Sculpture Symbolises Ukrainian Resilience

Non-profit organisation Ukrainian Witness unveils powerful new sculpture called “I’m Fine” at Burning Man festival, symbolising how Ukraine is standing resilient in the face of ongoing war.

The people of Ukraine are fighting to preserve their cultural heritage as Russia’s invasion causes incalculable, deliberate damage to cultural institutions – from libraries to music venues.

The sculpture is the vision of former Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, Vitaliy Deynega, award-winning Ukrainian artist, Oleksiy Sai and renowned Ukrainian drum and bass DJ and front-line fighter, Anatoly Tapolsky.

DJ Tapolsky, will play a set at Burning Man featuring voices of Ukrainian people responding to the question ‘How are you?’, bringing to life the reality of life in Ukraine.

Ukrainian artist, Oleksiy Sai returns to Burning Man festival this year to unveil his new sculpture, symbolising the perseverance, resilience and strength of the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing war.

Spelling out the words ‘I’m Fine’ through individually placed street signs, fences and gates ripped apart and damaged by bullets and shrapnel from all corners of Ukraine, Sai’s sculpture is a visual representation of everyday life in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

The sculpture was inspired by the ironic ‘It’s Fine’ meme. It satirically showcases the duality of what ‘normal’ is in Ukraine; one where Ukrainian people face continued war and heartache yet remain strong and resilient in defying adversity.

Sai’s work also demonstrates Ukraine’s significant cultural heritage to the rest of the world, which since Russia’s invasion in 2022, has faced immense destruction, including 2,024* cultural institutions such as libraries, theatres and artistic education centers; 334* of which are now completely destroyed.

At 32 meters long, 7 meters high and over 10 tonnes in weight, Sai hopes that the size of the work will draw people’s attention to the sheer scale of the war in Ukraine, giving people an opportunity to interact with a physical portrayal of war in everyday life.

Oleksiy Sai said:

“The sculpture is real, and so is the war. I want audiences to feel closer to the people of Ukraine that have been impacted and to understand that we are fighting for our culture, our identity. By standing next to the sculpture and physically touching the damaged materials, the bullet holes, the debris, festival-goers will be able to feel the scale and impact of war – our reality.”

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine continues to threaten Ukrainian culture. The Ukrainian cultural community is now fighting to protect, restore and share their cultural heritage.

Through its presence at Burning Man, Ukraine is connecting with people through a shared passion for culture and the universal language of music and art; finding a way to start a

dialogue no matter their background or geography and breaking down barriers even when they don't speak the same language.

Using his innovative style and creative sounds, respected Ukrainian drum and bass DJ, Anatoly Tapolsky will play a set at Burning Man in front of the “I’m Fine” sculpture on 27th August. Having fought on the front line, Taplosky is not just fighting for Ukraine’s victory, but for the protection of Ukrainian culture with his music.

Tapolsky will use his music to tell the story of what “I’m Fine” means to him, and to Ukraine. In a specially curated set, he will bring the war to people around the globe by animating the lived experience of war and human stories through voices of Ukrainian people responding to the question ‘How are you?’

DJ Anatoly Tapolsky said:

“I’ve always believed music to be my first language, and through my music, I want to remind the world of the unbreakable spirit and resilience of the Ukrainian people, who respond ‘I’m Fine’ when questioned about their reality, and still go about their day to day lives despite the fragility of their environment caused by the war.

“Through every track, I strive to showcase the courage and determination shown by our people, to ensure that our cultural identity remains vibrant and strong. Our strength lies in our unity and our unwavering commitment to freedom and peace.”

The installation is the combined vision of former Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, Vitaliy Deynega, Oleksiy Sai and DJ Anatoly Tapolsky. The “I’m Fine” sculpture has been erected by Sai and a team of 25 people, many of whom have fought on the frontline. It will be on display at Burning Man festival from 25thAugust.

Burning Man is annually attended by approximately 80,000 people over the course of the week. It is a beacon of counterculture and creativity and inspires positive actions worldwide, as well as leading movements in arts and culture. It is hoped that the sculpture and music will show Ukraine’s true spirit to the world and remind all audiences of ongoing war and reality in Ukraine.

