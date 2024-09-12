Asia Pacific Superyacht Cruising News At Monaco Yacht Show

Phuket, Thailand…Sept 12, 2024—“Keen interest in Southeast Asia regions is growing rapidly among superyacht captains, owners and industry professionals”, reports Asia Pacific Superyachts (APS) co-founder and APSA Committee Member, Gordon Fernandes. “We are thrilled to return to the Monaco Yacht Show to once again showcase Asia Pacific and its appeal and news of a lessening in restrictions for visiting Superyachts.”

“Southeast Asia is growing in popularity as the destination for superyachts and those seeking luxury and new remote land and sea exploration. Our Monaco Yacht Show APS Stand DS25 Sept. 25-28 is a great place for visitors to learn more and find solid information of these exotic destinations, as they stop by for a chat and a cold beer.” The electronic APS Times Newspaper, region brochures and videos are all available at APS Stand DS25 with news from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands in India, Bali & Raja Ampat in Indonesia, Phuket & Koh Samui in Thailand, Myanmar, Maldives, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

“We have an unprecedented number of member experts attending MYS to meet with visitors that have a strong interest in visiting Asia and those with around the world tours”, commented Fernandes. Sharing information of their regions are APS network directors that includes Gordon Fernandes, Tanyuta Singhmanee (Jojo), Mohamed Hameed, Nadhira Muneer, Wadhood Adam, Keith Mellon, Gilbert o’Ffay, Christophe Houareau, R. Rathnam, and Alex Harrison.

In recent years superyacht Owners, Captains, and Charter companies have been shifting their focus from traditional cruising grounds in search of more exotic cruising destinations, comments Fernandes. “As the summer Mediterranean cruising season ends, increasingly some yachts that traditionally travel to the Caribbean for the winter are coming eastward to elongate the charter season and enjoy our area’s warmth and beautiful islands”, said APS co-founder, Captain Scott Walker. “Many Owners and Captains are recognising the cruising season here is year-round and South East Asian countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Andaman Islands are particularly popular.”

News from Asia Pacific is exemplified by APS Maldives director & general manager, Mohamed Hameed, reporting, “There’s good news from the Maldives, now granting free cruising permits to all yachts under 20m and an increase on the previous limit of 15m. The rules for visiting yachts in the Maldives are being eased and relaxed by the authorities and you can contact our team for more details. In the past few years the Maldives has become one of the top cruising destinations in the area with 35 to 50 superyachts visiting the country every year, including mega yachts measuring up to 150 metres. The visiting period has also expanded from November to May and vessels are staying longer, 45-60 days on average. In further news, the Maldives is set for the island chain’s first dedicated Superyacht Marina. Opening in 2026, the Zamani Islands development will comprise three resorts spread across eight islands and a Superyacht Marina that will accommodate 120 berths. Visit APS Stand DS25 to learn more and voyaging in all Asia Pacific areas.

APS is proud to be Platinum Sponsor of Asia-Pacific Superyachts Association’s exciting ‘Asia Superyacht Night in Monaco’ held on the eve of MYS opening, to join in welcoming APSA members & industry professionals.

