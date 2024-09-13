Eyesea And Rapa Nui Municipal Authorities Unite To Combat Ocean Pollution

RAPA NUI, September 13, 2024 – In a landmark move to preserve the pristine environment of Rapa Nui, Eyesea and the local municipality have signed an agreement to empower the local community with technology and training to effectively report, monitor, and analyze pollution, ensuring the island’s ecological integrity for future generations.

Empowering the Community with Technology

The Eyesea application will be made available to all residents and visitors of Rapa Nui. Through the app, individuals can easily document pollution, enabling a systematic approach to identifying and recovering environmental hazards.

“We are thrilled to partner with the people of Rapa Nui in this initiative,” said Graeme Somerville-Ryan, Founder of Eyesea. “Our mission at Eyesea is to harness the power of community and technology to combat ocean, coastal, and inland pollution. We aim to empower the residents of Rapa Nui to showcase how their island is being impacted by pollution, and to take an active role in protecting their environment.”

Pedro Edmunds Paoa, Mayor of Rapa Nui, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative: “Rapa Nui is a place of immense natural beauty and globally significant cultural heritage. It is our duty to protect it. By partnering with Eyesea, we are equipping our community with technology that can help us safeguard our environment from pollution. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our efforts to maintain the pristine condition of our island.”

Advanced Analytics and Tools

Eyesea will also provide the municipality with a data analytics support platform currently under development. The analytics platform will be crucial in shaping environmental policies and strategies, ensuring that efforts to combat pollution are based on quantifiable data.

“By integrating advanced analytics, we can provide the insights needed to address pollution at its source, making response times faster and more effective. This agreement is not just about technology; it’s about creating a comprehensive approach to community-driven environmental stewardship.”

A Shared Vision for a Cleaner Future

This collaboration sets a powerful example for other island and coastal communities impacted by ocean pollution, demonstrating that through innovation and cooperation, meaningful change is possible.

About Eyesea:

Eyesea is a global initiative dedicated to addressing ocean pollution through community engagement and innovative technology. By empowering individuals to report pollution incidents, Eyesea aims to create a comprehensive map of pollution hotspots and drive effective environmental interventions.

About Rapa Nui:

Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, is a remote island in the southeastern Pacific Ocean, renowned for its archaeological sites and cultural heritage. The island's municipal authorities are committed to preserving its natural and cultural treasures for future generations.

