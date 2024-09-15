Recovery And Execution Of Six Hostages By Hamas

We are deeply saddened to confirm that on Saturday, August 31st, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) located and recovered the bodies of six hostages from an underground tunnel in Rafah in the Gaza Strip. The recovered hostages are Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov, Carmel Gat, and Almog Sarusi.

A forensic investigation conducted by the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute has revealed that all six hostages were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists, executed with several short-range gunshots approximately 2-3 days before their recovery.

We would like to convey the following messages:

The murder of the six hostages was an execution. This is a horrific war crime from a murderous terrorist organization that wishes to realize its extremist ideology to destroy the State of Israel. Hamas is determined to continue its terror activities while torpedoing every attempt at reaching a deal to return the hostages and obtaining a ceasefire. In spite of efforts from Israel and mediators to achieve a deal that will bring the hostages back home. Israel demands the release of 101 hostages still left in the Gaza strip and held by Hamas. Iran is the snake’s head—Iran funds, trains, arms, and guides its proxies - Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen. Israel is committed to achieving the goals of the war: dismantling Hamas’ military and political capabilities and pressuring Hamas to return all of the hostages. Israel will continue to protect its citizens and is acting against the axis of evil led by Iran that is actively trying to destroy Israel.

© Scoop Media

