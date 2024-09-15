Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
UN Reports ‘Lethal Tactics’ By Israeli Forces In West Bank

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:02 pm
Press Release: UN News

3 September 2024 

Israeli forces continue to employ “lethal war-like tactics” in the West Bank, including airstrikes, with people being killed, injured and displaced, the UN Spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Stéphane Dujarric informed journalists at the regular press briefing in New York that operations have resumed in Tulkarm and continue in Jenin.

“The UN has recorded more than two dozen fatalities over the past week, including children,” he said.

He added that on Tuesday, multiple organizations mobilized by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) were set to carry out an assessment in Jenin but were denied access by the Israeli authorities.  

“OCHA warns that access impediments are impacting the ability to provide meaningful humanitarian response,” he said, noting also that the movement of ambulances and medical teams has been impeded and delayed since the onset of the now week-long operation.

UN envoy visits Gaza

Meanwhile, Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, visited Gaza on Monday.

He described the scale of destruction as “immense”, and the humanitarian needs as “colossal and soaring.”

“I unequivocally condemn the horrifying civilian death toll in Gaza,” he said, condemning also the killing of six hostages in Gaza by Palestinian armed groups.

“Every day that passes puts more lives in danger,” he said. “I reiterate my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and urge all sides to reach an agreement that will bring about an immediate release of all hostages and a humanitarian ceasefire.”

While in the Gaza Strip, Mr. Wennesland also met with the heads and staff of UN agencies, and visited a polio vaccination centre.

© Scoop Media

