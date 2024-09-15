Governments, Tech Experts Gather To Boost Regional Commitments Towards Digital Inclusion And Transformation

Photo/Supplied

Policymakers and industry experts today underscored the critical need to bridge the vast digital divide in the region, further calling for breakthrough solutions, more harmonised policy frameworks and increased investments toward scalable innovations with sustainable development impacts.

Organised by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), in partnership with the Government of Kazakhstan, the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation aims to promote more inclusive digital economies and societies in the region, as well as foster digital cooperation to bridge the digital divide, strengthen digital connectivity, ensure robust digital skills training, and enhance digital trust and security.

“Digital by default has become our norm. It is restructuring our economies, bringing new opportunities for value creation, and reweaving the fabric of society to help tackle some of our most persistent sustainable development challenges. At the same time, digital transformation intersects with economic, environmental and social risks of unseen complexity and uncertainty,” said United Nations Under-Secretary-General and ESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana in her opening remarks.

Underscoring the importance of digital transformation, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov shared, “These technologies open new horizons for business, education, and healthcare, ensure economic growth, and expand opportunities for millions of people. We are actively developing these areas. Digital inclusion is also a crucial element, without which it is impossible to achieve the set goals. Only through cooperation, the exchange of knowledge, and best practices can we ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for all. We are ready to share our experience and knowledge.”

While 96 per cent of the population live in areas covered by mobile broadband networks, only one-third productively use Internet services. Up to 40 per cent of people lack access to the Internet, most of whom are from vulnerable and marginalised groups. This significant divide also runs along income, age, education, geographic and gender fault lines.

Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan was elected as the Chair of the Conference. "Kazakhstan is firmly committed to advancing a sustainable digital future. Today, digital technologies are key tools for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. We have made significant progress: in 2023, we provided 274 million online services, 93 per cent of which are accessible to our citizens directly from their homes. We are also implementing proactive services automatically provided by the government, with 44 such services already available and used more than three million times. Kazakhstan is proud to rank eighth in the UN's online services index and is ready to continue introducing innovative solutions for the benefit of society."

On the opening day, ESCAP also launched its Asia-Pacific Digital Transformation Report 2024 which considers how digital transformations will structurally and irreversibly affect the trajectory of climate change. It presents 27 illustrative case studies demonstrating the power of digital applications for smarter climate actions – across infrastructure, governance, mobility, industry and trade, disaster risk reduction, agriculture and biodiversity ecosystems.

The report reveals that as the use of more advanced digital technologies is scaled up, there is a turning point beyond which carbon emissions tend to decline. Furthermore, the increased use of AI-driven geospatial data analytics is improving the accuracy and timeliness of early warning systems, so that the right information reaches the right people at the right time, thus contributing towards climate adaptation and mitigation measures in many countries.

Policymakers from over 30 countries as well as representatives from the tech industry, start-ups, academia, international organisations, youth, business and civil society are participating in the two-day Conference and its associated events. The Conference is expected to culminate tomorrow with the adoption of the Astana Ministerial Declaration on Digital Inclusion and Transformation.

On the sidelines of the Conference, the Government of Kazakhstan is also hosting the Kazakhstan Tech Solution Day on 5 September, which will highlight the country’s tech companies, start-ups and digital innovations, such as SmartBridge (service showcase), Smart Data Ukimet (smart data government), and eOtinish.

© Scoop Media

