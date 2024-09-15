Africa Deserves A Voice On The UN Security Council: Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong

Hon. Tim Watts MP, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs (on stage) and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon. Penny Wong (on screen). (Photo/Supplied)

Opening the 22nd edition of the Africa Down Under Conference this morning in Perth, Commonwealth Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Tim Watts MP said the event had become an annual fixture on his ministerial calendar.

“It is always refreshing to come here to Perth, Australia’s Indian Ocean capital, to really benefit from the different mindset and outlook we have here on Australia’s western coast, particularly to say g’day across the very big pond of the Indian Ocean to our neighbours in the African continent,” he said.

Assistant Minister Watts introduced his Commonwealth colleague Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon. Penny Wong addressed delegates via video to say Australia was home to one of the oldest civilisations on earth and home to people with more than 300 ancestries – half of the Australian population was born overseas or has a parent who was born overseas.

Minister Wong said when we look to the world, to Asia, to Europe and to Africa we see our own reflection and we have sought to reflect this rich character back to the world.

“Almost half-a-million people of African origin form an integral part of our multi-cultural social and economic fabric, sharing common ground with so many of the world’s people, means Australians want to see the interests of all the world’s people upheld along with our own,” she said.

Minister Wong said Australia could only solve its biggest problems by working together with other countries that shared our vision for peace, stability and prosperity.

She said the Commonwealth understood the world’s biggest goals – sustainable development, addressing change action, achieving net-zero and powering the world – could only be achieved with support from the nations of Africa.

“Working together to achieve our common interests is not simply a choice, it is a necessity. The African Union’s membership of the G20 reflects both Africa’s contribution to the global economy, and its rightful and crucial role in shaping the economic and financial future of the world.

“That is only one part of the story, Africa should be represented on the [UN] Security Council. As the UN Secretary General has said, African voices, insights and participation must be brought to bear across the council’s deliberations and actions.

“Australia has heard the voices of the nations of Africa, voices that have sought partnership on equal terms, voices that have called on us to recognise the unity of Africa and also its diversity. Australia’s work in Africa has tried to achieve just that.

“Our engagements are tailored to the needs of the countries with whom we work. We have supported food security and resilience to climate change, we have supported local efforts in counter terrorism and countering violent extremism, and we have provided humanitarian assistance when need was most acute.

“We are making great progress in trade and investment collaboration. In recent years Australian investment in Africa has risen to $60 billion – this represents a long term commitment to Africa’s future. Australian businesses in mining, renewable energy and education services are helping to provide skills, add value and generate sustainable benefits for local communities.”

Minister Wong said Africa was already central to the global economy and international security, and this role in the world would only get bigger, while Australia’s relationships with the countries of Africa will only get stronger.

