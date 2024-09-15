Official Results Of The Niue Constitutional Amendment Referendum

Alofi, Niue – 03 September 2024 – On Saturday, 31st August 2024, the people of Niue participated in a historic referendum to vote on four key bills proposing amendments to the Niue Constitution. On Monday 2nd September 2024, the Chief Electoral Officer, Mr Darren Tohovaka released the official results which showed that two of the four bills had been passed by referendum.

The two bills that were passed were “Change the title of Premier to Prime Minister” and “Changing the name of the Audit Office to the Auditor General”. The two unsuccessful bills were the “Increase the number of Ministers in the Cabinet from 4 to 6” and “Increase the term of the Niue Assembly from 3 to 4 years”.

A total of 717 people voted in the referendum over the weekend. A simple majority was required for each of the four bills to be passed.

Today, the Honourable Speaker of the Niue Assembly, Hon. Hima Douglas officially confirmed the referendum results and signed the two bills into effect. In his remarks, he highlighted the successful passing of the first and fourth bills. The title of the head of government in Niue will now be officially changed from "Premier" to "Prime Minister” and confirmed the successful passing of the fourth bill, changing the name of the "Audit Office" to the "Auditor General." The Speaker signed both bills alongside the Clerk to the Assembly, Mrs. Melissa Talagi-Douglas in the presence of members of the Constitution Review Committee, Cabinet Ministers, and government officials.

The Speaker acknowledged the efforts behind the referendum, extending his appreciation to the Chief Electoral Officer and the Department of Justice, Lands, Survey & Community Services, the outgoing Clerk to the Niue Assembly, Ms. Cherie Morris-Tafatu, Niue Assembly staff and all involved in facilitating this significant constitutional process.

When asked to say a few words, the newly titled Prime Minister of Niue, Honourable Dalton Tagelagi expressed his appreciation to the Office of the Speaker, Constitution Review Committee, Crown Law Office and everyone that participated in the referendum. Reflecting on the close vote, he acknowledged the importance of unity and support for the government as Niue moves forward. “Regardless of what government is in place, everyone should always support the government of the day. These changes are not about me, nor the Cabinet Ministers or members of this house. This is not only about us today but for the future generations of Niue."

For more information about the full results from the referendum and the village councils, please visit the Niue Government website using this link: https://www.gov.nu/gazette-notices/

