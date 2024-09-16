Over Half A Million People Severely Impacted By Unprecedented Flooding And Windstorms In Yemen

5 September 2024

Unprecedented floods and winds have displaced thousands of families, destroyed homes, and severely damaged critical infrastructure, impacting over half a million people in Yemen, the UN migration agency (IOM) said on Thursday.

“Yemen is facing yet another devastating chapter in its relentless crisis, exacerbated by the intersection of conflict and extreme weather events,” emphasised Matt Huber, IOM Yemen’s Acting Chief of Mission.

The storms have struck as the country grapples with a cholera outbreak and escalating food insecurity, further exacerbating the vulnerability of displaced families and strained health systems.

As the harsh weather conditions are expected to continue, more households are at risk of displacement and exposure to disease outbreaks due to damaged water and health infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the internationally recognised Yemeni Government has been battling a storm of its own against Houthi rebels for more than a decade, as both vie for control of the country.

Tens of thousands have been killed and despite a lull in fighting, peace talks aimed at a long-term solution have yielded little progress.

Entire communities ‘wiped out’

Across multiple governorates, thousands of people have been left without shelter, clean water, or access to basic services, and scores of lives have been lost.

Among the hardest hit is the Ma’rib Governorate northeast of the capital city of Sana’a, with strong winds since 11 August severely damaging 73 displacement sites and affecting over 21,000 households. Public services, including electricity networks, have been severely affected, aggravating the crisis in one of Yemen’s most vulnerable regions.

Meanwhile, over 15,000 families in Al Hudaydah and 11,000 in Ta’iz are in desperate need of emergency support as floodwaters have damaged shelters, roads, water sources, and medical facilities there since early August.

“These rains have not only led to tragic loss of life but have also wiped out entire communities’ belongings and means of survival,” IOM emphasised.

Urgent assistance needed amid ‘staggering’ destruction

In response to the severe flooding and violent windstorms, IOM has launched a USD 13.3 million appeal to deliver urgent life-saving assistance.

While IOM is already targeting 350,000 people with shelter, non-food items (NFI), cash-based interventions, health, camp management, and water, sanitation, and hygiene interventions, the resources available are insufficient to cover the vast needs.

“The scale of the destruction is staggering, and we urgently need additional funding to ensure that the most vulnerable are not left behind,” said Yemen’s IOM chief.

“We must act immediately to prevent further loss and alleviate the suffering of those impacted,” he added.

The Organization is urgently calling on the international community to support this appeal to continue providing lifesaving aid and address the overwhelming needs of those affected.

