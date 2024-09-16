UN Peacekeepers Saving Lives But Need Stronger Political Support And Resources, Top Official Urges

As conflicts grow more complex and armed groups increasingly weaponize low-cost technologies like improvised explosive devices and drones, UN peacekeeping missions need greater political support and resources to carry out their duties safely, a senior UN official said on Monday.

Addressing the Security Council, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, told ambassadors that UN operations “can only ever be as strong” as the collective support of nations.

“As geopolitical tensions have mounted, including here in this Council, and amid shifting global and regional dynamics, peacekeeping operations are increasingly unable to rely on Member States to act in a strong, unified manner to support peacekeeping efforts they are mandated to support.”

Today, peacekeepers face challenges ranging from transnational organized crime, illegal resource exploitation, climate change impacts, the proliferation of cheap weaponized technology, and targeted disinformation campaigns.

“Despite all these challenges, today over 70,000 peacekeepers bravely continue their vital work. Each day, they make a difference in protecting civilians, clearing mines and explosive remnants of war, monitoring fragile ceasefires and preventing escalation of hostilities,” said Mr. Lacroix.

Making a difference

He went on to highlight the tangible impact of peacekeeping efforts in various regions.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ituri province, UN peacekeepers “are alone in protecting” more than 100,000 displaced civilians at the Drodro camp.

In southern Lebanon, UN Interim Force (UNIFIL) personnel face daily threats from cross-border violence but serve as the crucial communication channel preventing further escalation.

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) works to advance political solutions by engaging local and national stakeholders, building confidence for long-term peace.

Meanwhile, in Abyei, the UN Interim Security Force (UNISFA) mediates peace agreements between herders and farmers competing over scarce natural resources, preventing conflict during cattle migration seasons by collaborating with local and international partners.

Limits of peacekeeping

While UN peacekeepers play a critical role in maintaining stability, their efforts alone are not enough without broader political support.

“There is only so much that peacekeeping can do on its own,” Mr. Lacroix stressed, urging the Security Council and Member States to provide unified backing for missions and encourage political solutions to conflicts.

Blue helmets can act robustly to protect civilians, but they do not fight wars.

Peacekeeping, he said, must be seen as “the collective resolve of the Security Council to effectively address conflict,” with mandates that are clear, adaptable, and well-resourced.

He also called for stronger partnerships at local, regional, and global levels, stressing the importance of "networked multilateralism" to address today’s interconnected challenges.

Despite recent improvements in peacekeeper safety, Mr. Lacroix warned of the increasing threat of hostile acts, including drone attacks, and stressed the need for better counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) systems.

He also underscored that peacekeeping has its limits: “blue helmets can act robustly to protect civilians, but they do not fight wars.”

A pivotal moment

Looking ahead, Mr. Lacroix pointed to the upcoming Summit of the Future as a critical opportunity for world leaders to strengthen multilateralism.

The summit, starting on 22 September, will allow Member States to reassess and reaffirm the core principles that have underpinned UN peacekeeping for nearly eight decades. An ambitious “Pact for the Future” is expected to be adopted, giving a clear mandate to ensure peacekeeping remains adaptable and effective in addressing today’s complex challenges.

“Peacekeeping has proven itself as a key tool of this Council, and it must continue to adapt to meet future challenges,” he said.

“Every day, UN peacekeepers are saving countless lives for a relatively small investment. But their missions need the attention, political backing, and resources they deserve. There are few better tools for securing peace in a fragile age.”

