Five New Zealand NGOs Awarded For Impactful Humanitarian & Development Projects

Five New Zealand international NGO have been recognised for their impactful humanitarian and development work at the Council for International Development (CID) Annual Conference 2024.

CID’s Annual Conference brought together 200+ delegates from across the globe, creating a platform to address urgent global issues and present inspiring responses.

The CID Awards spotlight projects that are making a tangible impact in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities. These initiatives, spanning the Pacific, Southeast Asia, and beyond, address critical issues such as disability empowerment, refugee support, health, food security and indigenous leadership.

The top honour, the Collaboration Award, was presented to the Adventist Development and Relief Agency New Zealand (ADRA New Zealand) for its SHAPE (Sustainable Health, Agriculture, Protection & Empowerment) project. This remarkable initiative operates across Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Myanmar, and Fiji, integrating indigenous approaches and fostering deep community involvement that leads to sustainable and resilient outcomes. By working with local partners and communities, ADRA has empowered over 75,000 people to shape their own futures, harnessing traditional knowledge and practices to meet contemporary challenges in areas such as agriculture, food security, health, and gender equality.

"ADRA was inspired to pursue the SHAPE programme by the pressing need to create sustainable, community-driven development that truly reflects the strengths and aspirations of the people we serve. We recognised that traditional development approaches often overlook the deep wisdom and cultural knowledge embedded within indigenous communities. SHAPE was designed to flip this dynamic, putting indigenous knowledge and local practices at the forefront of development efforts in Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand.

This cross-country collaboration has not only strengthened the programme’s impact but also fostered a spirit of unity and shared learning. It has helped us build a network of support and innovation that surpasses borders, ensuring that our work continues to grow, evolve, and make a lasting difference in the lives of the communities we serve.

Winning the Collaboration 2024 Award is an incredible honour for ADRA, as it recognises the power of partnership and collective effort at the heart of everything we do. This recognition will inspire us to deepen our commitment to working alongside communities, particularly in amplifying indigenous voices and approaches."

— Sahara Anae, International Programme Director for ADRA

Four other organisations were recognised through the Photo Competition Awards for capturing extraordinary moments that convey powerful humanitarian and development stories through the power of photography:

International Development category: Anglican Missions . Their winning photo was taken in Keviina Village Nyakigumba in Uganda. Sarah (the woman in the background) is physically disabled. She had a leg amputated following a boda boda (a type of motorcycle taxi) accident. Now aged 28 she is a mother to 2 children. She was supported by Anglican Missions partner, Ruwenzori Special Needs Foundation, which supports people living with a disability and their families, and trains them in hairdressing. Sarah is now using her hairdressing skill to run a salon in her village. With what she earns she is now able to send her son to school and hopes to do the same for her daughter (pictured here).

. Their winning photo was taken in Keviina Village Nyakigumba in Uganda. Sarah (the woman in the background) is physically disabled. She had a leg amputated following a boda boda (a type of motorcycle taxi) accident. Now aged 28 she is a mother to 2 children. She was supported by Anglican Missions partner, Ruwenzori Special Needs Foundation, which supports people living with a disability and their families, and trains them in hairdressing. Sarah is now using her hairdressing skill to run a salon in her village. With what she earns she is now able to send her son to school and hopes to do the same for her daughter (pictured here). Humanitarian Aid and Emergency Response category: Save The Children. Their winning photo of Camp 13 at Cox’s Bazaar, the world’s largest refugee camp – captures the aftermath of a devastating fire. More than 1,000 people were affected, with shelters and home-based learning centres destroyed. The judging panel was struck by the devastation captured in this photo, the sheer number of people impacted, how the eye is drawn in so many different directions and an overall scene of never-ending destruction and stoicism on the faces of these refugees.

Their winning photo of Camp 13 at Cox’s Bazaar, the world’s largest refugee camp – captures the aftermath of a devastating fire. More than 1,000 people were affected, with shelters and home-based learning centres destroyed. The judging panel was struck by the devastation captured in this photo, the sheer number of people impacted, how the eye is drawn in so many different directions and an overall scene of never-ending destruction and stoicism on the faces of these refugees. Humanitarian and Development category: The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ . Their winning photo titled ‘Popo’ was taken by Darren James from the Fred Hollows Foundation in Kerema, Papua New Guinea, at a remote surgical outreach. It shows the elation on Popo’s face immediately after his eye bandages have been removed and he realises he can see again. The panel were moved by the emotion captured at that critical moment where sight is restored and seeing Popo supported by a family member and medical staff.

Their winning photo titled ‘Popo’ was taken by Darren James from the Fred Hollows Foundation in Kerema, Papua New Guinea, at a remote surgical outreach. It shows the elation on Popo’s face immediately after his eye bandages have been removed and he realises he can see again. The panel were moved by the emotion captured at that critical moment where sight is restored and seeing Popo supported by a family member and medical staff. Locally-Led category: ADRA. Their winning photo titled, ‘Elia Nakamal’ was taken by Kusal Perera which demonstrates the ability and simplicity of introducing a method to farmers in a community setting. The judges particularly loved the use of the meeting house, paper laid out and held down with rocks. Simple but effective with clear engagement and interest from the local farmers which clearly met the brief.

A Gathering of Global Minds at the CID’s Annual Conference 2024

The 2024 CID Annual Conference titled “Global Development: Competing Priorities in a Conflicted World” brought together a dynamic and diverse group of individuals representing NGOs, government agencies, businesses, and academia, provided an opportunity to share ideas, learn from one another, and strengthen their collective efforts through panel discussions and workshops.

"The CID Annual Conference is a unique event that brings together key decisionmakers across the humanitarian and development sectors. The diverse perspectives and collaborative spirit displayed at the conference are crucial in advancing effective solutions. Our collective commitment to inclusive, equitable, and resilient development is more important now than ever."– Peter Rudd, Executive Director of CID.

The conference explored critical issues, such as AI's transformative potential, climate change's impact on development, and the challenges of delivering aid in conflict zones. Discussions also covered building resilience in health systems and disaster responses, enhancing storytelling in funding proposals, the future of localisation in the Pacific, and the role of free and independent media in supporting humanitarian efforts.

As the conference concluded, the energy and determination of the 200 participants was evident. This gathering has set a new benchmark for addressing global development challenges, with outcomes expected to significantly influence policy and practice moving forward.

Next year, CID celebrates their 40 Year Anniversary and look forward to delivering an even more impactful event.

Dates for the 2025 Conference are 17-18 September 2025.

