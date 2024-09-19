International Experts Combine Forces To Target Criminal Infiltration In Global Supply Chains

From the week of international collaboration featuring officers from New Zealand Customs, Australian Border Force, Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (Photo/Supplied)

Border agencies around the world converged at Melbourne Airport (9-13 September) to counter criminal infiltration of international supply chains.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) hosted officers from New Zealand Customs Service, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and US Customs & Border Protection for a week of training, tradecraft and capability-building to tackle the threats posed by insiders within the aviation environment.

Highlights of the week included several practical training exercises focused on aircraft search techniques allowing agencies to learn from each other's experience.

When not on the tarmac, officers discussed intelligence gathering, concealment methods, tools and technologies, and current and emerging threats to borders.

Officers also visited the ABF's detector dog facility, where detector dogs are bred and trained, some of which go on to work internationally. Here they re-created a warrant scenario to demonstrate tools and technologies, including the detector dogs and mobile x-ray.

New Zealand Customs Counsellor Canberra, Chris Howley, attended throughout the week. He said “We operate in a complex geopolitical environment in which close collaboration with key partners is crucial for us to stay ahead of emerging threats, especially in the aviation sector.

“Through ongoing engagement with our partners and operational and intelligence cooperation, we are able to better target and tackle the scourge of transnational crime."

ABF Inspector Costas Karatzas said the week has allowed experts in this field to come together and further the world's best practice to combat criminal infiltration.

“Commercial aviation isn't in the business of drug trafficking, it is the few bad actors who are our target," ABF Inspector Karatzas said.

“Criminals attempt to recruit, exploit or coerce trusted insiders, within global supply chains, for the sole purpose of advancing their illicit drug trafficking ventures. Border agencies are being tested in ways we have never been tested before."

“Continued international collaboration is crucial to staying a step ahead of crime syndicates and uphold Australia's border as a hostile environment for attempts to import illegal goods."

Canada Border Services Agency, Director General of International Policy, Partnerships and Operations, Natasha Manji, said “CBSA is proud to work closely with our international partners to improve border security at home and abroad."

“By combining our efforts and expertise, we are positioning ourselves to have the upper hand against the existing and emerging threats that transcend borders."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Francisco Field Office, Field Operations Director, David A. Salazar said “we are honoured to join forces with our Australian, New Zealand and Canadian counterparts and other international partners to share best practices in a continuing effort to build a resilient network that safeguards our borders while facilitating legitimate trade and travel."

