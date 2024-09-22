Lebanon: UN Warns Of Escalating Horror In Middle East As ‘Communications Tools Become Weapons’

Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, told ambassadors in the Security Council, that strikes and exchanges of fire across the Blue Line, which have been going on for nearly a year, “have expanded in scope and intensity”.

In some cases, they reached much deeper into Lebanese and Israeli territory, displacing tens of thousands of people on both sides and causing numerous casualties, including among civilians.

Significant damage has also been reported to homes, civilian infrastructure, and agricultural land on both sides of the Blue Line, the frontier separating Israeli and Lebanese armed forces.

“The risk of further expansion of this cycle of violence is extremely serious and poses a grave threat to the stability of Lebanon, Israel, and the whole region,” she warned.

She urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and protect civilians, while also calling on Member States with influence to act decisively to prevent further escalation.

Click here for UN News’ live coverage of the meeting.

Profound shock and panic

Ms. DiCarlo also cited the simultaneous explosions of communication devices across Lebanon on 17 September, and a second smaller but lethal wave of explosions the next day involving two-way handheld radios in the same areas.

Devices exploded in homes, cars, supermarkets, and streets, she said, with Lebanon health authorities reporting that 37 people were killed, including two children, and more than 3,400 people were injured in the successive explosions.

“Medical professionals and hospitals are working around the clock to help the wounded. Lebanese society – old and young have been in profound shock and panic.”

Ms. DiCarlo further noted the condemnation expressed by Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and Iran also reacted to the explosions, blaming Israel.

“To date, the Government of Israel has made no official comment on these developments,” she added.

Attacks cannot be the new normal

Also briefing the Security Council, Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, added further context by addressing the human rights and humanitarian law concerns stemming from these attacks.

“These attacks represent a new development in warfare, where communication tools become weapons, simultaneously exploding across marketplaces, on street corners, and in homes as daily life unfolds,” he said.

Authorities also reportedly dismantled unexploded devices in universities, banks and hospitals.

The attacks, “unleashed widespread fear and panic” among people in Lebanon, who were already suffering in an increasingly volatile situation since October 2023 and a severe and longstanding economic crisis, he added.

“This cannot be the new normal.”

Even wars have rules

Mr. Türk went on to note that even wars are governed by rules to protect the rights and dignity of people and defend societal values.

He stressed that simultaneous targeting of thousands of individuals, whether civilians or members of armed groups, without knowing who held the targeted devices, their location, or surroundings, violated international human rights law and, as applicable, international humanitarian law.

“International humanitarian law prohibits the use of booby-trap devices in the form of apparently harmless portable objects which are specifically designed and constructed to contain explosive material,” he said.

“It is a war crime to commit violence intended to spread terror among civilians.”

Call for independent investigations

The High Commissioner reiterated his call for an independent, thorough, and transparent investigation into the circumstances of these explosions.

“Those who ordered and carried out these attacks must be held to account,” he said.

“Let me be clear – this method of warfare may be new and unfamiliar. But international humanitarian and human rights law apply regardless and must be upheld.”

© Scoop Media

