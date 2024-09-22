UN Chief Strongly Condemns Mali Terrorist Attack

19 September 2024

Scores of people were reportedly killed in the capital, Bamako, on Tuesday when Islamic militants attacked several locations, including a military police academy, according to international media reports.

The violence forced the authorities to temporarily close the international airport.

The militant group JNIM, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility.

Call for justice

The Secretary-General strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

He called on the Malian transitional Government “to ensure that those responsible forthis despicable attack are held to account.”

Mr. Guterres also extendedhis sincere condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the transitional Government and the people of Mali.

He wished a speedy recovery to those injured, including one UN guard unit member.

More than 20 UN agencies are in Mali, supporting the authorities in achieving development goals.

The UN maintained a decade-long peacekeeping mission in the country, known as MINUSMA, which ceased operations in December 2023.

© Scoop Media

