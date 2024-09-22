Over 5,000 Civilians Killed Since Myanmar Military Coup

17 September 2024

At least 5,350 civilians have been killed, and more than 3.3 million displaced, since the military seized power on 1 February 2021, and over half the population is living below the poverty line mainly due to violence perpetrated by the national armed forces.

Furthermore, nearly 27,400 people have been arrested, and numbers have been rising since the implementation of mandatory conscription this past February.

Devastation, destruction and deprivation

“The report looks at the devastating impact of the violence, destruction and deprivation on people’s mental health, as well as the regression in economic and social rights, which is precipitating further economic decline,” OHCHR spokesperson Liz Throssell told journalists in Geneva.

Meanwhile, “young people, who provide the key to Myanmar’s future, are fleeing abroad to escape being forced to serve in or fight for the military,” she added.

Deaths in custody

OHCHR said credible sources indicate that at least 1,853 people have died in custody since the coup, including 88 children and 125 women.

“Many of these individuals have been verified as dying after being subjected to abusive interrogation, other ill-treatment in detention, or denial of access to adequate healthcare,” Ms. Throssell said.

‘Depraved’ torture methods

Torture and ill-treatment in military custody are pervasive, according to the report. James Rodehaver, head of the UN human rights Myanmar team, listed some of the methods.

“The introduction of animals such as snakes or insects or other. Wild animals in order to provoke fear and terror in individuals. Beating people with iron poles, bamboo sticks, batons, rifle butts, leather strips, electric wires, motorcycle chains, asphyxiation, mock executions, electrocution and burning with tasers, lighters, cigarettes and boiling water.

“Truly, some of the most depraved behaviour utilized as methods of torture in these detention centres,” he said.

Hold perpetrators to account

OHCHR called for all those responsible for gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law in Myanmar to be held to account.

Ms. Throssell noted that in light of the report’s findings, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has called on the Security Council to refer the full scope of the current situation to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“He reiterates his calls for an end to the violence and for the immediate and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained,” she said.

