Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Liz Throssell On The New Anti-LGBTIQ+ Law In Georgia

Sunday, 22 September 2024, 4:25 pm
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Geneva, 17 September 2024

The newly adopted law on “family values and protection of minors” in Georgia contains provisions that present risks to a wide range of human rights. These include the rights to equality, non-discrimination, education, health, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, as well as privacy, liberty and security.

The text imposes discriminatory restrictions on education, public discussion and gatherings related to sexual orientation and gender identity. It also contains vague formulations and perpetuates negative stereotypes about LGBTIQ+ people by, for example, creating a false equivalence between consensual same-sex relationships and incest. The law prohibits the legal recognition of same-sex couples and of transgender people. It also hinders their access to healthcare and negatively affects efforts to fight HIV/AIDS in Georgia.

We are deeply concerned that this law may encourage hate speech, lead to more incidents of violence, and reinforce stigma, intolerance and misinformation.

We urge the Parliament of Georgia and relevant authorities to rescind the law and ensure the country’s legislation complies with its international human rights obligations.

