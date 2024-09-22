Briefing Notes: Myanmar

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Liz Throssell joined by James Rodehaver, UN Human Rights Head of Myanmar Team

Location: Geneva

Date: 17 September 2024

Subject: Myanmar

This morning our Office published its latest report on the human rights situation in Myanmar, detailing a range of serious violations that continue to underscore the deepening crisis and lack of rule of law throughout the country. Since the coup on 1 February 2021, at least 5,350 civilians have been killed, more than 3.3 million displaced, and over half the population is living below the poverty line, primarily due to military violence, according to the report.

The report looks at the devastating impact of the violence, destruction, and deprivation on people’s mental health, as well as the regression in economic and social rights, which is precipitating further economic decline. At the same time young people, who provide the key to Myanmar’s future, are fleeing abroad to escape being forced to serve in or fight for the military.

It also documents the vast scope of detentions undertaken by the military. Nearly 27,400 individuals have been arrested since the coup, with arrests on the rise since the military’s implementation of mandatory conscription in February 2024. Credible sources indicate that at least 1,853 people have died in custody, including 88 children and 125 women. Many of these individuals have been verified as dying after being subjected to abusive interrogation, other ill-treatment in detention, or denial of access to adequate healthcare.

Torture and ill-treatment in military custody are pervasive. Detainees interviewed by our Office described methods, such as being suspended from the ceiling without food or water; being forced to kneel or crawl on hard or sharp objects; use of snakes and insects to instill fear; beatings with iron poles, bamboo sticks, batons, rifle butts, leather strips, electric wires and motorcycle chains; asphyxiation, mock executions; electrocution and burning with tasers, lighters, cigarettes, and boiling water; spraying of methylated substances on open wounds; cutting of body parts and pulling of fingernails. There were also disturbing reports of sexual violence.

All those responsible for gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law must be held accountable. The lack of any form of accountability for perpetrators is an enabler for the repetition of violations, abuses and crimes. It is essential that such behaviour be clearly identified and deterred. Accountability for such violations must apply to all perpetrators.

The enormity of challenges Myanmar is facing and will face in the years ahead to ensure respect for the rule of law and functional justice institutions is daunting.

In light of the above findings, High Commissioner Volker Türk renews his recommendation, among others, to the UN Security Council to refer the full scope of the current situation in Myanmar to the International Criminal Court. He reiterates his calls for an end to the violence and for the immediate and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained. Equally important for the future of Myanmar and its people are the grassroots efforts of civil society and community-based organizations to provide essential services, including mental health care. These should also be specifically supported.

