Mpox: UNHCR Launches Appeal To Support Refugees In African Countries

11 September 2024

The funding will support critical response and prevention efforts for 9.9 million refugees and host communities in 35 countries across the continent.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that can be transmitted through physical contact with an infected person, animal or contaminated objects.

New virus strain

The disease has been endemic in parts of Africa for decades, but the rising number of cases of the new strain of the mpox virus, clade 1b, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a public health emergency of international concern on 14 August.

To date, over 20,000 suspected cases have been reported in Africa this year. At least 88 were among refugees, with 68 in the DRC. Cases have also been reported among refugees in the Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

Refugees at risk

Allen Maina, UNHCR’s public health chief, said the new mpox outbreak has put the most vulnerable populations at high risk, including many refugees and forcibly displaced communities who often live in overcrowded shelters that lack access to safe water, soap and nutritious food.

“For refugees and displaced communities already facing enormous challenges in accessing healthcare, these conditions place them at higher risk of falling sick and make it harder to protect themselves,” he said.

Africa is home to over a third of the world’s forcibly displaced people. Many reside in countries grappling with mpox transmission and find themselves in extremely vulnerable situations, compounded by protracted conflict, chronic humanitarian funding shortfalls and multiple disasters.

Sustainable financing crucial

UNHCR warned that mpox threatens to further strain already overstretched humanitarian resources, potentially disrupting critical services and aid such as food distribution, education and protection activities.

“We need to support governments and partners in the mpox response to ensure that no one is left behind,” said Mr. Maina. “We need sustainable financing to strengthen health systems, water and sanitation facilities and other services, ensuring they are resilient now and in the future.”

Stepping up measures

UNHCR has been working with national and local authorities, UN agencies and other partners since mpox outbreaks emerged globally in 2022.

To respond to the new severe outbreak, teams have reinforced handwashing points in refugee camps and transit centres while also enhancing soap distribution and access to diagnostic testing.

They have also strengthened disease surveillance, screening and reporting mechanisms, including across borders, expanded training for community health workers and reinforced communication to ensure people have accurate and accessible information about mpox, thus helping to combat misinformation and reduce stigma associated with the disease.

Meeting urgent needs

UNHCR called on the international community to increase financial support to boost preparedness and response efforts and reduce the exposure to the disease of those most at risk.

While the agency has already reprioritised some resources to respond swiftly to the outbreak, it said the scale and complexity of the situation require additional funding to meet urgent needs.

Additionally, funding is essential to ensure that refugees and other forcibly displaced people are fully integrated into national preparedness and response plans, in line with the Mpox Continental Preparedness and Response Plan for Africa co-led by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and WHO.

