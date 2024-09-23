Over 100,000 Gather In The Name Of World Peace For The 10th Anniversary Of The HWPL Peace Summit

Photo/Supplied

On September 18, the “10th Anniversary of the HWPL September 18 Peace Summit” was broadcasted in over 40 countries and attracted approximately 100,000 people at the HWPL Peace Training Institute in Gyeonggi-do, Korea, where the anniversary was held.

Hosted by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), under the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and the Department of Global Communications (DGC), the event was themed “Building a Global Community of Peace through Regional Cooperation.”

Led by HWPL Chairman Man Hee Lee, it was a celebration of the contributions of global leaders and citizens towards peace over the past decade and exploring strategies for future global unity. Notable attendees included Great Dharma Master Hyecheon of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism and José Honorio da Costa Ferreira Jerónimo, East Timor’s Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Culture.

Previously, the HWPL Peace Summit was first celebrated a decade earlier, in Seoul, 2014. The summit was attended by more than 1,000 political, religious, women’s, and youth leaders, as well as media representatives from over 140 countries. Discussions focused on conflict resolution, religious harmony, and the implementation of legal measures to ensure sustainable peace.

During his commemorative speech, HWPL Chairman Man Hee Lee expressed gratitude to all participants for attending the 10th anniversary of the peace movement. He encouraged everyone by saying, “Let us no longer draw lines of difference between you and me. With love and peace, let’s unite to save the global village. Let us cooperate to help each other and leave behind a valuable legacy of peace for future generations.”

Followed by 10 year’s worth of highlights, this led to many discussions of future plans of HWPL and their partners, with a particular emphasis on establishing a “regional network” for peace tailored to local characteristics. Through this regional network, HWPL aims to actively address threats to peace and consolidate collective capabilities.

In light of this, HWPL established partnerships for peace development with intergovernmental organizations such as the Group of Seven Plus (G7+) and the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (PARLATINO). G7+ was established to promote harmony among conflict-ridden nations through peace, stability, and development, boasting 20 member states. PARLATINO, founded to promote development and integration based on democracy, currently has 23 member states.

Additionally, the nationwide “Accompany: Connecting Korea” campaign was launched with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed during the ceremony. The “Accompany” campaign was initially trialled in major cities in Korea last July. Through this launch, HWPL aims to work with over 230 civic organizations to connect cultures across generations and carry out diverse peace activities.

The “Accompany” campaign is a continuation of the Saemaul (New Village) Movement, which was responsible for South Korea’s economic development and social transformation in the late 20th century. The Saemaul Movement focused on modernising rural areas and strengthening community consciousness. Similarly, the Accompany campaign aims to overcome social conflicts rooted in generational, regional, gender, and ideological differences through social solidarity and cooperation.

To achieve the goal of establishing a “regional network,” various sessions will be held worldwide, focusing on diverse groups. Additionally, under the slogan “Let everyone in the global village become a messenger of peace,” individuals will be encouraged to play active roles in promoting peace. Messages of peace and unity from citizens of all walks of life, both domestically and internationally, will be collected and shared.

Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light (HWPL) is a non-governmental international peace organization registered under the UN DGC and UN ECOSOC that is acknowledged for their endeavors and efforts towards achieving peace worldwide.

