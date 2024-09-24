Beef Australia Sets New Economic Impact Record With Beef2024

Beef Australia has further cemented its status as the largest beef industry event in the Southern Hemisphere, with Beef2024 setting a new economic impact record.

The results of an independent report reveal that the already record-breaking event generated $102 million in direct and incremental expenditure for the Greater Rockhampton Region1 and $69.6 million for Queensland.

Beef Australia Chairman Bryce Camm said the results of the independent study are simply outstanding.

“Beef2024 has further solidified its status as a key driver of economic activity, not just for the Australian beef industry, but for the Greater Rockhampton Region and the rest of the state,” Mr. Camm said.

“With the return of international visitors, a surge in student involvement, and the highest number of exhibitors, competitors, and partners we’ve seen to date, we set ourselves the ambitious goal of surpassing the 2021 figures in 2024.

“The results of our third-party economic and social impact research study, conducted by IER, surveyed attendees and exhibitors in the weeks following the event, and the findings are nothing short of amazing.

“I’d again like to thank all our wonderful volunteers, committee members, sponsors, competitors, exhibitors, staff, fellow board directors, and, of course, our guests.

“This event does not happen without the contributions of people who are passionate about our industry and community, and they ensure it has a bright and bold future.”

Beef2024 Economic & Social Impact IER Research Study Key Findings:

Beef2024 attracted a total of 125,576 attendances2 (a 7.73% increase from 2021) across the seven-day event. The research suggested that across the entire audience, an attendee visited the event on average 2.6 times.

Beef2024 created a direct and incremental expenditure impact for the Greater Rockhampton Region of $102.0 million. For the Queensland economy, Beef2024 was responsible for contributing $69.6 million.

Key economic impacts for the Greater Rockhampton Region and Queensland economies are outlined below: The event generated a value-added impact of $92 million for the Greater Rockhampton Region, supporting 721 full-time equivalent jobs. The event generated a value-added impact of $94.5 million for Queensland, supporting 659 full-time equivalent jobs.

Visitor origins of unique individuals to the event represented: Greater Rockhampton Region 37.9% Intrastate 35.4% Interstate 22.8% International 3.8%

Beef2024 resulted in 163,120 visitor nights generated across Queensland, including 110,789 in the Greater Rockhampton Region.

82.3% of attendees rated their satisfaction with Beef2024 as Good to Excellent, with 36.7% of attendees suggesting that the event exceeded their expectations.

97.9% of attendees agreed that Beef2024 is the place where the beef industry meets.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Anthony Chisholm said the government is a proud sponsor of rural and regional events.

"Beef2024 showcases the influence our beef industry has on communities, workforce and the economy,” Assistant Minister Chisholm said.

"We’re proud to provide $6 million to Beef2024, an event that brings together producers, scientists, and participants from across the agriculture sector.

"Our support demonstrates the Albanese Government’s commitment to standing side by side with industry to build a profitable, productive and sustainable beef sector, now and into the future."

Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin said Beef2024 has set a new benchmark for future events.

“We had 4,509 cattle entrants participate across three championships, $44 million worth of cattle on site, more than 600 registered international visitors representing 39 countries experience the event for the first time since 2018”, Mr Irwin said.

“Our Beef TV program reached over 79,000 people globally, we signed an MOU with the Canadian Western Agribition, welcomed over 40 state and federal politicians, and hosted over 150 accredited journalists.

“Additionally, we’ve seen a marked increase in the participation of school students, a positive trend that we hope reflects the interest in careers within the beef and agricultural industries.

"This momentum is paving the way for an enhanced program for Beef2027 that will continue to showcase and celebrate the Australian beef community on a global stage while driving significant economic activity.

“On behalf of the organisation and board of directors, I’d like to once again thank our local, state, and federal government partners, our competitors, sponsors, and the local community who have all been instrumental in the event’s success.

“Beef2027 is scheduled to take place back in the heart of the Beef Capital of Australia between the 2nd and 8th of May 2027, and we can’t wait to deliver yet another record-breaking event.”

1 The Greater Rockhampton Region includes postcodes: 4700, 4701, 4702 and 4703.

2 Attendance figures have been corrected to include gate cash ticket sales.

To view more facts and figures from Beef2024, please review the Beef2024 At a Glance document via the Beef Australia website: https://beefaustralia.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Beef2024-At-A-Glance.pdf

