Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Chief To G20 Ministers: Collaboration Key To A Sustainable Future

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 8:46 am
Press Release: UN News

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said progress on ending the climate crisis, inequality and the harmful impact of new technologies was “slipping” and in need of an intervention.

He noted that the adoption of the Pact for the Future adopted on Sunday at the was an essential first step: “The work starts today,” Mr. Guterres said. “The Pact for the Future is about action in the here and now.”

Finance and climate

Secretary-General Guterres said countries in the G20 need to work together to achieve a more sustainable world by acting on reforming the international financial system and solving the climate crisis.

We need ambitious reforms of the international financial architecture to make it fully representativeof today’s global economy, so it can provide strong support to implement the Sustainable Development Goals,” Mr. Guterres said.

The UN chief further urged the need for stronger action on soaring debt burdens and financial systems that will reduce the cost of inequalities facing many communities.

Action is also needed to address the climate crisis as 2024 saw record-breaking temperatures and destructive weather events.

The clear solution, according to the Secretary-General, is reducing the use of fossil fuels and transitioning to renewable energy.

Clean energy investments in emerging and developing economies outside China and India have barely increased since 2015,” Mr. Guterres said. “The energy transition must be based on justice and equity, so that all countries benefit.”

Inclusive global institutions

Mr. Guterres also called for the establishment of inclusive global institutions that will “tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

He said stronger reforms can be unlocked if there is fair and representative governance.

“The Pact for the Future includes commitments to make multilateral institutions more representative, effective, transparent and accountable,” Mr. Guterres said.

Commitment to collaboration

The UN chief ended his message to G20 ministers by reminding members that the UN is committed to “strengthening our convening role as an inclusive platform for dialogue and action” partly through hosting summits in 2025 that will allow for effective dialogue to occur.

“I urge the G20 to seize every opportunity to raise ambition for global leadership and transformative action for a safer, more peaceful and sustainable world for all,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 