New Report Reveals ‘Distress Migration’ On The Rise Due To Climate Change

‘Distress migration’ is becoming more common as children and families flee their homes due to climate change

There are up to 2.5 million migrant children in Thailand living without domestic legal status

Migrating children, especially girls, are at risk of exploitation and abuse

Climate change has been identified as the root cause of issues facing migrants including hunger, missing school, and anxiety over mounting debts

Northern Viet Nam identified as a likely climate out-migration “hotspot” by 2050

A new report from World Vision reveals how the escalating climate crisis is disproportionately affecting children across Southeast Asia and causing children and families to flee their homes.

The report, Climate Change, Vulnerability, and Migration: Impacts on Children and Youth in Southeast Asia, paints a harrowing picture of climate-induced migration and its impact on the region’s most at-risk children.

Drawing on nearly 100 first-hand accounts from child migrants, children who stayed behind, parents, and caregivers, along with insights from local leaders and experts, the report documents the severe repercussions of climate change.

Dr. Olivia Yates, World Vision’s Advocacy Policy & Research Advisor, International Partnerships, says the report highlights the urgent need to protect the rights and interests of young migrants in Southeast Asia.

“The climate crisis is one of the greatest forces shaping our world – both present and future. None of us are immune to this fact, however, the reality is most acutely felt by those families already living precariously close to the edge, just one drought or flood away from the tipping point.

“As climate change worsens, driving increasing migration, it’s vital that we safeguard the rights of children who are particularly at risk. Their health, education, livelihoods and economic prospects are all at stake. We must support these children and do what we can to help prevent their exposure to exploitation and abuse.”

The findings of the report offer a stark portrayal of the way in which climate change is deepening poverty, deprivation, and debt that force families to leave their homes. Daily struggles include hunger due to low crop yields or crop failures, missed schooling as children face increased responsibilities, and mounting anxiety over financial instability caused by a lack of stable work.

Many parents view migration as a long-term investment in their children’s future. Other economically insecure households are selling their land to pay off debts and even cover the costs of migration.

Every year in Southeast Asia, countless families choose to migrate with their children, and many children also migrate on their own.

According to the latest figures, there were about 1.27 million international child migrants in the region as of 2020 – about 40% in Thailand. However, given the high prevalence of irregular migration, the number of migrant children in Thailand living without domestic legal status has been estimated be between 1 – 2.5 million.

Terry Ferrari, World Vision International’s Regional Leader for East Asia says the emotional impact of forced migration on children is huge.

"Children told us they feel sad, isolated and miss their family and friends. Moreover, the disruption to their education, exposure to hazardous working conditions, and other factors could have long-term consequences for children’s personal development and future opportunities,” Ferrari says.

Ferarri adds that many children are also left behind when their parents migrate because many migration settings that focus on employment do not allow migrants to bring their dependents.

The interviews revealed profound emotional impacts on children left behind, particularly when the mother migrated. Caregivers were often overwhelmed, and some grandparents felt that they could not provide the support children needed. Many households struggled financially, and some children did not have enough to eat. In some cases, the absence of parents was associated with worse educational outcomes and school dropouts.

Ferrari says if families want to take their children with them, they can be forced to migrate through irregular channels, which can be dangerous. Irregular migrants also remain vulnerable at their destination and must hide from the authorities.

The report finds that for many migrant parents, whether they stayed in their country or crossed the border, the financial benefits fell short of their expectations. Often, they could not send as much money as they wished – or send it consistently.

With the UN estimating 10.6 million international migrants in Southeast Asia as of 2020, the urgency for targeted, effective action is clear. The report calls on national governments, donors, and international organisations to prioritise the needs and rights of children in the face of a rapidly changing climate. The report provides a series of detailed recommendations aimed at mitigating climate-related impacts, including enhancing community resilience through infrastructure and disaster preparedness, supporting sustainable livelihoods, protecting migrating families, caring for caregivers and children who stay behind, and empowering youth to build a brighter future.

World Vision’s report also underscores the need for child-responsive and mobility-sensitive climate finance. With climate finance set to be the focus of talks at COP29 climate summit, this is a critical opportunity for the New Zealand Government to stand with children and advocate for effective climate finance that meets the scale of need in lower-income countries, ensuring children and their families need not turn to migration to meet their basic needs.

Terry Ferrari, World Vision International’s Regional Leader for East Asia, says: “Urgent steps need to be taken to address the root causes of climate-related migration and protect the future of these young lives. We want all nations to commit to supporting safe, orderly and dignified migration that upholds the rights, well-being and opportunities of migrants, particularly vulnerable children."

© Scoop Media

