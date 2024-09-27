Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Georgia Must Repeal Discriminatory Law Targeting LGBT Persons And Human Rights Activists: UN Experts

Friday, 27 September 2024, 8:15 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (26 September 2024) – The Government of Georgia should repeal the overtly discriminatory legislation recently passed by Parliament, which violates the human rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly among others, UN experts* said today.

On 17 September, the Parliament of Georgia passed The Law of Georgia on Family Values and Protection of Minors – with corresponding amendments to the administrative and criminal codes of Georgia – which run counter to Georgia’s national and international human rights legal obligations not to discriminate in the protection of human rights based on any status.

“The recently adopted law ‘on family values and protection of minors’ violates both the national laws of Georgia and international human rights norms and standards,” the experts said. “This discriminatory law promotes bias and further restricts human rights advocacy.”

On 16 September, six experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council sent a letter to the Government urging it not to pass the law.

“This is Georgia’s most expansive restriction on the human rights of LGBT persons and those defending them since the Government joined the United Nations and its human rights treaties two decades ago,” the experts said. “Parliament must immediately reverse course and repeal this discriminatory legislation, and the President should veto it if necessary.”

Although the law’s stated intent is to protect children and “family values”, it actually prohibits equal enjoyment of human rights by lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and other gender-diverse (LGBT) persons and those defending their human rights. It provides for discriminatory restrictions on exercising the human rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, including access to information and freedom of the media, the rights to privacy and family life, the right to health, the right to education and the right to work.

In parallel amendments to the administrative and criminal codes of Georgia, the Parliament essentially criminalised defending the human rights of LGBT persons, with threats of fines and years of imprisonment for those who dare to act or speak out against the pernicious legislation.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 