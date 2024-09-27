Kanaky & Maori Unite For Zealandia

Zealandia 8th continent of the world (Photo/Supplied)

Indigenous groups in New Zealand (Māori) and New Caledonia (Kanaky) have joined forces to protect the 8th continent of the world Zealandia (Te Riu-a-Māui)

Both indigenous groups are concerned about the exploitation of Zealandia’s vast natural resources in minerals, gas, oil and fisheries by French and New Zealand politicians.

Kanaky and Waka leaders Christian Tein and Haydn Solomon respectively say – ‘’Who will speak up for Zealandia if not the indigenous people of Zealandia (Te Riu-a-Māui)’’

Kanaky leader Christian Tein (FLNKS – Kanaky and Socialist National Front) is fighting for independence of New Caledonia from France.

Waka Chair and spokesperson, Haydn Solomon is concerned the New Zealand government is colluding with big business interests offshore like Black Rock to extinguish Māori customary rights to mine the continent of Zealandia.

Both the Kanaky and Māori are indigenous peoples currently being oppressed in their own countries by colonial derived governments from France and England respectively. Riots in New Caledonia earlier this year were a reminder of the ongoing struggle and fight for independence from France by the Kanaky people. While in New Zealand, its current government is intent? hell bent on marginalizing Māori by removing the Treaty of Waitangi, Māori Wards and Māori language and by committing the largest land grab in New Zealand’s history by amending the Foreshore and Seabed legislation because it doesn’t suit them.

’We are not just fighting for independence for New Caledonia by joining forces with Waka, we are fighting for independence for Zealandia too. Freedom from capitalist greed and the oppression of indigenous people.’ says Kanaky leader Christian Tein

Waka leader Haydn Solomon states ‘’Once again the Government is putting profit before people and the planet. However, Waka is a vehicle for all New Zealanders (not just Iwi) who care about people and the planet. Waka is focused on building a society in harmony and an economy of abundance where laws are in balance and our environment is thriving.’’

