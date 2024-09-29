Guterres To World Leaders: Stay Committed To UN Development Goals

UN News/Abdelmonem Makki: SDGs signs displayed at UNHQ in New York (file).

24 September 2024

“Let’s keep the SDG commitment alive,” he said in remarks to a high-level event at UN Headquarters aimed at shining a spotlight on the 17 Goals, which include ending extreme poverty, reducing inequalities, achieving gender equality and combating climate change.

Wealth and know-how exist

Although the SDGs represent a commitment to a better, global future, they are “facing massive headwinds”, he said at the SDG Moment event, noting that more than four out of five targets are off track due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, crushing debt burdens, conflicts, inequalities and other challenges.

“The world has the wealth, the technology, and the know-how to achieve the SDGs,” he insisted, before urging leaders to focus on “three development drivers” that can accelerate progress.

Financing progress

Mr. Guterres underscored the need for finance because “crushing debt and inefficient tax systems are starving investments in health, education and food in many developing countries.”

He said the Pact for the Future, adopted by world leaders this past Sunday, includes support for an SDG stimulus plan and reform of the global financial architecture to help ease the debt crisis faced by many developing nations.

Climate action plans

The Secretary-General urged governments to put forward ambitious national climate action plans that align with the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“This requires aligning national energy strategies with a 1.5-degree world, ending fossil fuel subsidies and putting a price on carbon,” he said, while underscoring the need to phase out fossil fuels and scale-up renewable energy.

“Protecting development gains from climate upheaval is also critical,” he added, while calling for new and generous contributions to the Loss and Damage Fund, and for developing countries to keep their promise to double adaptation funding by 2025.

‘We need peace’

Mr. Guterres stressed the need for peace, the third driver.

“All our development plans are quickly erased by relentless conflicts that cause death, destruction, hunger, displacement and gender-based violence,” he said.

“We need peace — from Gaza to Ukraine to Sudan and beyond. I call on global leaders to heal divisions, end conflicts, and invest in people and peace.”

Stay focused: General Assembly President

The President of the UN General Assembly, Philémon Yang, recalled that world leaders adopted a political declaration at the SDG Summit last year, launching a new phase of accelerated action to achieve the Goals.

“The challenge before us today is to keep this focus,” he said. “Success is born from determined action. And this is a moment for ambition.”

Mr. Yang highlighted the need for commitment to bold and just transitions that will advance food systems, broaden access to renewable energy, expand digital connectivity, and increase opportunities for education and decent work, especially for women and girls.

He vowed to make this a priority during his presidency, “with the aim of unlocking the full potential of everyone, everywhere.”

Look for SDG ‘multipliers’: Canadian Prime Minister

The SDG Moment also saw world leaders, civil society representatives and other prominent persons reflecting on what is needed to accelerate progress towards the Goals.

“One of the things that we need to really look at is which of the Goals are most connected to so many others,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, one of 17 SDG Advocates appointed by the Secretary-General.

For Mr. Trudeau, the top three “multipliers” are dealing with climate change, ensuring opportunities for women and girls, and increasing youth participation, and he showed how they are linked.

For example, he said many young people worldwide are concerned about climate change, “and that's why bringing in their voices to places of leadership, bringing in their concerns, and empowering them to challenge the status quo, is going to be essential - not just in fighting climate change, but in achieving all 17 of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

