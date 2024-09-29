Lebanon Escalation: Have We Learned Nothing From Gaza, UN Humanitarians Ask

© UNICEF/Ibarra Sánchez A 5-year-old boy walks through destroyed buildings in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon. (file)

24 September 2024

Speaking from Beirut in the aftermath of Lebanon’s “worst day in 18 years”, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) deputy representative in the country, Ettie Higgins, said that unless the violence stopped, the consequences could be “unconscionable”.

The wide-ranging Israeli strikes conducted on Monday in retaliation to attacks by the armed group Hezbollah killed at least 492 people, including 35 children and 58 women, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Another 1,645 were also injured across the country.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted a key line from his speech to world leaders on Tuesday morning that Lebanon stood "on the brink." The people of Lebanon and the world "cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza", he said.

Rules of war reminder

UN human rights office (OHCHR) spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani expressed alarm at the “sharp escalation” of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah and called on all parties “to immediately cease the violence and to ensure the protection of civilians”.

Since the start of the war in Gaza last October, cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified, displacing tens of thousands of people in Israel and in southern Lebanon. The situation escalated further last week when dozens of people in Lebanon were killed and thousands were injured when pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members exploded. Over the weekend, Hezbollah reportedly launched 150 rockets into northern Israel.

“Any further escalation in this conflict will be absolutely catastrophic for all children in Lebanon, and especially families from towns and villages in the south and Bekaa, in eastern Lebanon” who have been forced to leave their homes, UNICEF’s Ms. Higgins insisted. She stressed that the newly displaced were in addition to the 112,000 people already uprooted since last October.

Fleeing in panic

The UNICEF official reported that schools were closed across the country on Tuesday, “leaving children at home in fear”. Those on the move are “arriving only with clothes that they left in” as many “slept in cars and on the side of the road, in Beirut and Saïda,” she said, while “their caregivers are themselves afraid of the uncertainty of the situation”.

UNICEF said that 87 shelters have been set up to accommodate the displaced, whose numbers are growing by the hour, in the South, Beirut, Mount Lebanon, Baalbek, Hermel, Bekaa and the North governorates.

From the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh noted that Lebanon has for many years been a “generous host” to refugees, including an estimated 1.5 million Syrians living in the country.

He warned that owing to the current escalation, many face displacement once again – a fresh crisis “after COVID-19, the economic downturn and the impact of the Beirut blast” in the capital’s port more than four years ago.

History repeating

OHCHR’s Ms. Shamdasani deplored the “spillover” of violence, asking, “Have we not learned anything from what has been happening in Gaza over the past year?”

Referring to the impact of last week’s pager attacks, she said that it was “extremely abnormal” to have “people losing their eyes and when you have hospitals not able to cope with the amount of amputations that they need to carry out”.

“We’ve heard all this before, haven't we? Last year and throughout the past year. This is not normal and this needs to stop,” she insisted.

“The High Commissioner is calling for an immediate de-escalation. The United Nations General Assembly is meeting. World leaders are gathering in New York. They need to prioritise bringing this conflict to an end.”

Ms. Shamdasani also pointed out that Hezbollah “has been firing hundreds of rockets into Israel”, raising concerns about the “indiscriminate nature” of their attacks.

“Our calls for the respect for international humanitarian law go to all parties to the conflict, and this, of course, includes Hezbollah,” she said.

Healthcare overwhelmed

Addressing the health situation in the country, Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Lebanon, said that following last week’s attacks, over 2,000 surgeries have been performed on the wounded and close to 1,000 people are still hospitalized.

Speaking from Beirut, Dr. Abubakar said that WHO had been working with the Lebanese health authorities since last October to prepare for a potential mass casualty event, but that the impact of the wireless device attacks was “unprecedented” and could “overwhelm any health system”. Most of the related wounds have been to the face and hands, he explained, and many people had both eye and hand injuries, requiring “two different sets of operations”.

“Most of the people who are still in admission in the hospitals… are still waiting for surgery, but also waiting for amputation,” he said. “We have never seen so much of injuries related to the hands and face and nerves,” requiring interventions by specialized doctors.

Panic, fear and chaos

Turning to Monday’s deadly airstrikes, OHCHR addressed reports that tens of thousands of people in Lebanon had received mobile phone messages from the Israeli military instructing them to stay away from places where Hezbollah stores weapons. Ms. Shamdasani said that the messages seemed to assume that civilians would be aware of arms storage locations and had contributed to spreading “panic, fear and chaos”.

“If you warn people of an imminent attack, that does not absolve you of the responsibility to protect civilians,” she said. “The obligation to protect civilians is paramount. So, whether you've sent out a warning telling civilians to flee, [it] doesn't make it okay to then strike those areas, knowing full well that the impact on civilians will be huge.”

“What we have seen here raises questions about the respect of international humanitarian law,” which is meant to “protect civilians and thus our common humanity,” Ms. Shamdasani insisted.

