Australia And New Zealand Back A Second Phase Of The Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project To Beat Sea Level Rise

TCAP Tuvalu Site (Photo/Supplied)

18 September 2024

Funafuti, Tuvalu: The Governments of Australia and New Zealand are funding a second phase of the successful Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project (TCAP-II) to scale up climate resilient coastal protection efforts to combat climate change. Construction works will commence this month (September 2024) and be undertaken by Hall Contracting.

TCAP-II aims to reduce Tuvalu’s vulnerability to the adverse impacts of flooding, shoreline erosion, and rising sea levels along the southern lagoon shoreline of Fogafale Island, housing around half of Tuvalu’s 12,000 population. The project aims to protect 800 metres of vulnerable shoreline on the capital, as well as reclaim approximately eight hectares of new, safe, raised land.

The project also aims to strengthen the capacity of the Government of Tuvalu and civil society organisations to effectively plan and implement environmentally-sound coastal protection work. It will further demonstrate the feasibility of land reclamation work on atoll nations like Tuvalu, to inform similar efforts to beat sea level rise threats elsewhere.

Minister for Home Affairs, Climate Change, and Environment, Dr. Maina Vakafua Talia, said:

“We warmly welcome this additional support to scale up results already implemented during TCAP’s first phase, to safeguard our coastal communities from the impacts of climate change related sea level rise. We believe this work can provide valuable lessons for other atoll nations worldwide dealing with the adverse impacts of climate change.”

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Penny Wong said:

“Australia recognises that the climate crisis is the single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security and wellbeing of people in the Pacific. Australia has elevated our partnership with Tuvalu though our historic Falepili Union. Australia is investing in projects like the Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project that will help Tuvaluans to continue to live and prosper in their homeland, retaining their deep, ancestral connections to land and sea.”

During a visit to Tuvalu in May 2024, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters announced New Zealand’s contribution to TCAP-II. Minister of Climate Change Simon Watts, who was part of the high-level delegation, said:

“Climate change cooperation is one of the main pillars of New Zealand’s relationship with Tuvalu. As the impacts of climate change intensify, New Zealand is committed to supporting Tuvalu to progress its long-term resilience priorities. TCAP-II is vital to protect the lives, livelihoods, and culture of Tuvalu.”

Munkhtuya Altangerel, Resident Representative of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office in Fiji, added:

“This funding comes at a critical time, when we must increase efforts to combat the adverse impacts of climate change that are devastating livelihoods, food security, and threatening life on small atoll nations like Tuvalu. This project is now taking its holistic approach further, to set a precedent for coastal resilience efforts globally. The lessons learned in Tuvalu can inspire work across small island and developing nations, representing a pivotal step towards securing Tuvalu’s future amidst unprecedented environmental challenges.”

Background Information

Tuvalu is the world's fourth smallest country by land area. The nation’s atoll islands are low-lying and exposed to cyclones, sea-level rise and marine flooding, especially during storms. Worst case scenario sea-level rise projections by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimate that almost half of the land area of Fogafale will become routinely inundated during normal monthly high tides by 2050 – 2060 if nothing is done.

In late 2023, TCAP-I (2017–2024) completed the construction of 7.8 hectares of raised, flood-free land in Funafuti, protecting densely-populated and exposed foreshore from coastal hazards. On the outer islands of Nanumaga and Nanumea, protective Berm Top Barriers – geo-textile bags filled with sand to raise the natural storm berm along the foreshore by an extra 1.5 metres­ to prevent flooding, measuring 665 meters and 1,330 respectively – were constructed to protect vital infrastructure such as homes, schools, hospitals, farmland and cultural assets. On Nanumea, a 177-meter Seabee Wall, with its hexagon, bee-hive shape designed to take the energy out of rising waves while maintaining wall strength, and seven Reef-Top Barriers were also built.

The Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project (TCAP-I) was funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), with additional contributions from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and co-financing from the Government of Tuvalu. The project was implemented by UNDP as an Accredited Entity for GCF funding in partnership with the Government of Tuvalu and Hall Contracting, in close consultation with relevant communities through an inclusive socially and environmentally aware approach.

The design of TCAP-II incorporates lessons from the TCAP-I project and best practices to bring about a transformative impact and sustainable development that is inclusive and effective. Preparatory work including feasibility studies and Hall Contracting will commence construction works in September 2024 and continue until August 2026. Lessons learned and capacities built through TCAP-I will contribute to providing a framework for future resilience against climate impacts.

The Governments of Australia and New Zealand have allocated US$17.5 million to scale up TCAP in a second phase - TCAP II. The project will receive US$13.79 million from Australia’s DFAT and US$3.74 million from the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

United Nations Development Programme

UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change. Working with our broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries and territories, we help nations to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and planet.

In the Pacific, UNDP provides regional and country support to 10 countries (Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu) and regional support to five countries (Cook Islands, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, and Tokelau).

