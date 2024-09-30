At UN, Muhammad Yunus Urges World Leaders To ‘Invest In Your Young Citizens’

UN Photo/Loey Felipe: Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim Government of Bangladesh, addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s seventy-ninth session.

27 September 2024: “I stand in this parliament of nations thanks to an epochal transformation that Bangladesh witnessed this July and August,” said Mr. Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim Government.

The “power of populace,” in particular the youth, helped liberate Bangladeshis from an autocratic and undemocratic regime, he said, crediting that youth-led movement with propelling Bangladesh into a new phase of political consciousness, while championing human dignity, freedom and social justice.

Mr. Yunus stressed that this transformation is not without challenges, but the resilience of the people, especially the youth, is steering the country forward: “their determination is laying the foundation for a more equitable and prosperous future.”

Throughout his address, the Bangladeshi leader reiterated the importance of upholding democratic values and ensuring human rights for all citizens, and reiterated his country’s continued commitment to peace, development and upholding human rights.

He also stated that the principles of freedom and dignity remain central to the country’s governance and international stance, as he referred to the historical context of Bangladesh’s struggle for independence, where freedom was the ultimate goal.

"Our people have fought for independence and for their rights with remarkable courage, and today's youth continue that fight by demanding justice, equality, and a voice in their future," he said in his speech, urging an environment where young people can thrive, innovate and lead.

At the global level, Mr. Yunus spoke about the vital connection between youth empowerment and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He stated that young people, not just in Bangladesh but across the world, are central to solving pressing global challenges such as poverty, climate change, and inequality. He called on international leaders to invest in the potential of their young citizens to create a world that is more inclusive, just, and sustainable.

He concluded his remarks by reflecting on the legacy of youth activism in Bangladesh and its future trajectory.

Highlighting how the lessons learned from the country’s struggles for independence still resonated in the actions and aspirations of today’s youth, he said “the world may be changing rapidly, but the values that our youth are upholding remain timeless.”

“The youth in Bangladesh have shown that upholding freedom, dignity, and the rights of people, regardless of distinction and status, cannot just remain aspirational. It is what everyone deserves.”

© Scoop Media

