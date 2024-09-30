ILPS-Australia Condemns Israel Threat To Invade Lebanon

The Albanese Labor government and the Coalition Opposition parties both support Israeli genocide in the Palestinian Territories of Gaza and the West Bank and now the threat of imminent invasion of Lebanon. The Australian government’s support for a US, UK and French appeal for a 21-day ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel is aimed at protecting themselves from public criticism for their continued support of Israeli crimes.

Now that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has returned from the United Nations General Assembly, the countdown for invasion has started.

The US hypocritically continues an unlimited supply of weaponry to Israel for its genocidal campaign, and until it cuts this supply, all its talk of ceasefires and negotiated settlements is hot air.

Australia and the UK support the US position because of their subservient alliance relationship with the US. They do not uphold human rights and international law - which Israel so blatantly violates. France sees Lebanon as its colonial legacy and does not want to see it pulverised like Gaza. But for President Macron, Gaza and the West Bank don’t count.

Because of US support, Israel’s far-right Netanyahu government is free to follow through with its grand strategy, which is to continue to kill and expel Palestinian people and to annex as much of historic Palestine as they can during this round of warfare.

Israel is poised to invade Lebanon in pursuit of this policy, so that they can provoke a war with Iran as well, with the aim of crushing for a long time any military threat to their plans to seize all of Palestine. Israel could even use the nuclear weapons they have developed for just that purpose. Netanyahu calculates that the US will be compelled to support Israel in a major war with Iran, and President Biden has stationed two nuclear-armed aircraft carrier battle groups in the region to do so.

The International Court of Justice has clearly ruled that Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its ongoing occupation of the Palestinian Territories is illegal. An Israeli invasion of Lebanon would also be a clear violation of the UN Charter and of international law.

ILPS-Australia calls on all democratic and progressive people to stand up now for the human rights of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples to live in peace and to determine their own future by democratic means.

Stop Israel’s Invasion of Lebanon!

Stop the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank!

Cut all military aid to Israel!

Immediate permanent ceasefire, release of all hostages, withdrawal of Israeli military from Gaza and the West Bank!

Early elections in Israel and the Occupied Territories. Self-determination for the Palestinian People!

