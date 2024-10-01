At Global Citizen Festival, UN Deputy Chief Urges Action To Achieve Development Goals

30 September 2024

“New York, I can’t hear you. Are we ready to act?” she said in remarks to the Global Citizen Festival.

The annual concert dedicated to ending extreme poverty, which is among the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is held against the backdrop of the UN General Assembly’s high-level week.

Ms. Mohammed highlighted the recent passage of the Pact for the Future at the UN “to keep the Global Goals alive”.

Billion-dollar commitment

Some 60,000 people attended the concert to hear world leaders, philanthropists and the private sector make commitments in response to their advocacy.

This year, the Global Citizen Festival campaign announced $1 billion in commitments to end extreme poverty and defend the planet through goals that align fully with the UN and the SDGs.

"It’s inspiring to be in a place where so many young people are here not just for the music but for change,” said Milly, a 24-year-old concertgoer from Australia.

The festival was underscored by performances from some of the biggest names in music, including Doja Cat, Post Malone and even a surprise performance by Ed Sheeran and Chris Martin.

Defeating poverty

Since April, Global Citizen has been calling on the G20 countries to significantly increase their support to the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund dedicated to defeating poverty in 77 of the world’s lowest-income countries.

During the Festival campaign, Denmark pledged $491 million to IDA, a substantial 40 per cent increase over its previous contribution. Denmark’s Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen, alongside actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Development Programme (UNDP), highlighted the pledge on stage and thanked Global Citizen for their actions.

“Hello New York! Global Citizens! We have heard your voices!” he exclaimed.

Denmark's early pledge is particularly impactful as the country will assume the Presidency of the European Union in July 2025, sending a strong message to other EU nations that investments in international development must be a priority.

Spain and the United Kingdom also committed to increasing their contributions to IDA, with their formal contribution to be determined in the coming months.

Defending the planet

Another main goal of the Global Citizen Festival campaign was to garner pledges by world leaders to defend the planet.

Among other commitments from various leaders to protect the environment, in the week leading up to the concert, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon publicly endorsed the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty during the Global Citizen NOW Health and Climate Sessions.

“It’s refreshing to hear that leaders aren’t actually just saying they’re going to do things, but are actually making some real commitments,” said Rose, a 26-year-old concertgoer from Mississippi

