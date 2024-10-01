United States Announces Nearly $2.1 Billion In Humanitarian Assistance At The 79th UN General Assembly

September 30, 2024

At the 79th UN General Assembly, the United States announced nearly $2.1 billion in humanitarian assistance to address the unprecedented level of humanitarian needs globally. This funding supports critical and life-saving humanitarian assistance to those impacted by crises, including displaced persons and the receptive host communities supporting displaced persons in their time of need. This generous life-saving assistance from the American people includes more than $873 million through the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and more than $1.2 billion through the United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance. We call on other international donors to also make every effort to increase humanitarian funding to respond to the extreme level of need impacting people globally.

Humanitarian assistance announced at the 79th UN General Assembly includes:

Nearly $424 million for the Sudan regional response : This includes assistance in Sudan and neighboring countries to respond to needs stemming from the crisis that began in April 2023 and has become one of the most severe global challenges. It will provide food, health, nutrition, protection, and other critical assistance to people across Sudan and neighboring countries who have been devastated by the ongoing conflict.

: This includes assistance in Sudan and neighboring countries to respond to needs stemming from the crisis that began in April 2023 and has become one of the most severe global challenges. It will provide food, health, nutrition, protection, and other critical assistance to people across Sudan and neighboring countries who have been devastated by the ongoing conflict. Nearly $336 million to support Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank : This assistance provides life-saving humanitarian aid, including expanded support in emergency health care, food, nutrition, psychosocial services, and increased access to safe drinking water, hygiene products, and sanitation services for Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank affected by the ongoing conflict. It also supports logistics and emergency shelter assistance to displaced Gazans to help them prepare for the upcoming winter months.

: This assistance provides life-saving humanitarian aid, including expanded support in emergency health care, food, nutrition, psychosocial services, and increased access to safe drinking water, hygiene products, and sanitation services for Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank affected by the ongoing conflict. It also supports logistics and emergency shelter assistance to displaced Gazans to help them prepare for the upcoming winter months. Nearly $535 million for the Syria response : This assistance will help meet the needs of the most vulnerable refugees, internally displaced persons, and host communities in Syria and neighboring countries. This includes emergency shelter; food assistance; access to health care and education; water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies; support for livelihoods; and protection for those in situations of vulnerability.

: This assistance will help meet the needs of the most vulnerable refugees, internally displaced persons, and host communities in Syria and neighboring countries. This includes emergency shelter; food assistance; access to health care and education; water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies; support for livelihoods; and protection for those in situations of vulnerability. Nearly $199 million for Rohingya refugees and their host communities : This assistance supports the needs of Rohingya refugees and communities hosting them in Bangladesh and the region. It will provide protection, shelter, and food for those forced to flee violence and persecution. It will also support disaster preparedness and protection for refugees and host communities, bolster access to education and skills training, and prepare refugees for their potential return home when conditions allow.

: This assistance supports the needs of Rohingya refugees and communities hosting them in Bangladesh and the region. It will provide protection, shelter, and food for those forced to flee violence and persecution. It will also support disaster preparedness and protection for refugees and host communities, bolster access to education and skills training, and prepare refugees for their potential return home when conditions allow. $597 million for migration efforts in the Western Hemisphere: This assistance responds to the needs of refugees, vulnerable migrants, as well as other displaced and stateless persons across the region, including life-saving assistance such as emergency food assistance, shelter, access to emergency health care, improvements to local infrastructure for potable water and sanitation facilities, access to protection services, and support to local schools. It also supports the Safe Mobility Initiative and advances the goals of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection to foster responsibility sharing, stability, and assistance for affected communities.

The United States is proud to be the largest single donor of humanitarian assistance globally, providing more than $54 billion in humanitarian assistance since 2021. The United States is leading efforts to respond to global humanitarian needs, working with partners to transform humanitarian response for the 21st century, and making humanitarian assistance more resilient to climate impacts.

